UCLA makes it clear Josh Rosen wanted to play in bowl game, but doctors wouldn’t allow it

In case there was any lingering doubt, UCLA’s interim head coach wanted to clear the air Wednesday night regarding the Bruins’ marquee attraction.

Josh Rosen suffered a pair of concussions in November, leading to reports that he would sit out the Cactus Bowl matchup with Kansas State. The quarterback did indeed sit that one out, with the true junior watching from the sidelines as K-State came back in the second half to secure a 35-17 win over UCLA.

After the loss, Jedd Fisch endeavored to make sure that, while Rosen wanted to play in what was expected to be his final game at the collegiate level — unless the looming specter of being drafted by the Cleveland Browns forces a change in direction — the football program’s medical staff wouldn’t allow it.

“I want to be clear on this: Josh wanted to play,” the interim coach said by way of ESPN.com. “Josh was unable to play because of the fact that he had two concussions within a four-week span in November, and our physicians didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there and putting him at risk for a possibility of a third concussion.”

Rosen, if he decides to come out early, is projected by many to be the first player taken in the 2018 NFL draft this coming April. As is the case with all draft-eligible players mulling early entry, Rosen has until the middle of January to officially inform the NFL of his draft intentions.