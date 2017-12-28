CFT Previews: Your Dec. 28 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Jacob Park has been granted permission to leave Iowa State, but that permission will come with some strings attached.

A little over two weeks ago, Park announced that he would be transferring from Iowa State. That development came two months after Park took a sudden leave of absence due to what were described as “unspecified medical concerns.” Park subsequently confirmed that he was facing a one-game suspension after testing positive for marijuana prior to his sabbatical.

Wednesday, Park took to Twitter once again to reveal that he has been given a release from his ISU scholarship. However, the release comes with restrictions as the quarterback will not be permitted to transfer to another Big 12 school, Iowa and a pair of FCS programs — Northern Iowa and Drake.

Thank you ISU for granting my release! Good luck in the bowl game, the future in bright for the ISU Cyclones! pic.twitter.com/oL8zNLlUDy — Jacob Park (@Jacob_Park10) December 27, 2017

Northern Iowa is next on ISU’s schedule in 2019; 2018 will be Park’s final season of eligibility. Drake is not on any of ISU’s future non-conference schedules. The “Institutions on future schedules” exception would also preclude Park from signing with South Dakota State and Akron as ISU will face them in 2018.

Park had started the first four games of the 2017 season for the Cyclones in his second year in Ames. In his first season at ISU, he became the full-time starter in the latter portion of the 2016 season. During his time with the Cyclones, he completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 2,971 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns in that span.

With this move, Park will be working on his fourth collegiate program in less than four years.

A four-star member of Georgia’s 2014 recruiting class, Park was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of South Carolina; and the No. 229 player overall according to Rivals.com. Park worked mainly with the scout team during his only season with the Bulldogs.

In mid-June of 2015, it was confirmed that Park would be transferring from Georgia. After spending the 2015 season at the junior college level, Park transferred to ISU in February of 2016.