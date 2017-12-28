Getty Images

Jeremy Pruitt reportedly adding Florida State DC to Tennessee staff

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
Jeremy Pruitt is expected to add a very familiar face to his first Tennessee coaching staff.

According to multiple media outlets, Pruitt is set to hire Charles Kelly as the Volunteers’ defensive coordinator.  As of yet, UT has not confirmed Kelly’s addition.

Kelly served as the coordinator at Florida State from 2014 through the 2017 season.  He did not follow Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M and wasn’t going to be retained by Fisher’s replacement, Willie Taggart.

Kelly joined Fisher’s staff in Tallahassee as linebackers coach in 2013 before being promoted to coordinator the following season.  And the man he replaced?  Pruitt, who left after the 2013 season for the same job at Georgia before moving on to Alabama.

Prior to his time at FSU, Kelly spent seven seasons as an assistant at Georgia Tech.

Overmatched Virginia has no answers as Navy woodsheds Hoos in Military Bowl rout

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 4:51 PM EST
Navy began its 2017 season at a promising 5-0 before stumbling to a 1-6 finish to barely reach bowl eligibility.  The doom and gloom of the last half of the regular season, however, gave way to 2017 being put to bed on a positive note for the service academy.

After jumping out to a 28-7 halftime lead, Navy kept up that momentum throughout the second half in claiming an impressive 49-7 woodshedding of Virginia in the Military Bowl.  With the win, Ken Niumatalolo improved his record in bowl games to 5-4 as the Midshipmen claimed the Military Bowl, played on its home field, for the second time in three years.

Despite the win, Navy, at 7-6, did put the finishing touches on its worst season since going 5-7 in 2011.  That said, a punishing ground game — and their opponent’s benevolence — ensured the service academy would head into the offseason with a record north of the .500 mark.

Coming into the game second in the country averaging 343 yards per game, the Midshipmen passed that average in the third quarter en route to putting up 452 yards on the ground.  Starting quarterback Malcolm Perry led the way with 114 yards rushing while adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Perry was injured early in the third quarter, however, and was replaced by the man he replaced as the starter, Zach Abey.  After rushing for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Abey added three more in the second half to give him a Military Bowl-record five and Player of the Game honors.  Abey ran for 88 yards, while Chris High chipped in with 101.  All told, a whopping 10 Navy players were credited with at least one carry.

Navy attempted just one pass in the contest, which fell incomplete.

Not that they needed the help, but the Midshipmen were greatly aided by three turnovers by the Cavaliers.  Those three turnovers, incidentally, were turned into 21 points by Navy.  While not counting as a turnover officially, the Hoos also handed the ball back to the Midshipmen inside UVa.’s 25-yard line when their punter touched his knee to the ground prior to getting off a punt late in the third quarter.  Navy, of course, turned that into more points on Abey’s fifth touchdown.

Even when they maintained possession of the ball, UVa. couldn’t do much with it.  Through three quarters of play, the Cavaliers managed just 138 yards of offense, including a woeful five yards on 14 carries; they would finish with a season-low 163 total yards and averaged 1.7 yards per rush attempt.  In fact, their only score of the game came when the opening kickoff of the first half was returned for a touchdown by Joe Reed.

Virginia finished the 2017 season at 6-7, the sixth straight seasons they’ve finished the year with a sub-.500 record.  Their last winning season came in 2011 when Mike London went 8-5 in his second season in Charlottesville.  London’s successor, Bronco Mendenhall, is now 8-17 as the Hoos head coach.

Navy running through Virginia at halftime of Military Bowl

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 3:13 PM EST
Navy came into its Military Bowl matchup with Virginia losers of three in a row and six of its last seven.  After 30 minutes of play, the Midshipmen appear to be headed back in the right, potentially winning direction.

Things didn’t start out well for the service academy, however, as the Cavaliers’ Joe Reed returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.  That was it for the Hoos the remainder of the half as the Midshipmen hold a commanding 28-7 lead at the half in a bowl game being played in their own home stadium.

Navy scored on its first two offensive possessions in the first quarter, and both of the scores came (surprise!!!) on the ground.  Former starting quarterback Zach Abey scored from one yard out to knot the score at 7-all, while current starting quarterback Malcolm Perry found the end zone from 22 yards away with just over four minutes left in the opening stanza to give Navy its first lead of the contest.

After a lull that included just Navy’s 17th three-and-out this season, Perry posted his second rushing touchdown on the afternoon, this one a 19-yarder, to push the lead into double digits.  Following a Virginia fumble on the ensuing possession, the Hoos’ second turnover in the half, Abey scored his second rushing touchdown on a one-yard run to push the lead to three scores.

Navy, which came into the game second in the country averaging 343 yards a game on the ground, put up 264 first-half rushing yards on a Cavaliers defense that had almost no answer for that facet of the Midshipmen’s offense.  In fact, that was the only facet of the service academy’s offense as Navy once again didn’t even attempt a pass.

Eight different Navy players carried the ball at least once, with Perry leading the way with 109 yards on 14 attempts.

Conversely, the Cavaliers could do next to nothing offensively either on the ground or through the air.  UVa. managed just 79 yards of offense — 69 passing and 10 rushing.  Quarterback Kurt Benkert struggled throughout, completing just 8-of-20 passes for all 69 of those passing yards and an interception.  Benkert came into the game averaging more than 250 yards per game through the air, and had thrown 26 touchdowns and eight picks.

Navy will get the ball back to start the second half.

Temple’s starting QB for first half of 2017 to transfer

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
Logan Marchi‘s 2017 season came to a premature end, now so too has his career at Temple.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback announced on Twitter this week that he has decided to transfer from the Owls and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  Marchi’s subsequently indicated to the Philadelphia Inquirer that he will likely move down to the FCS level so as to avoid having to sit out a transfer season.

While Marchi didn’t give a specific reason for the transfer in his social media missive, he did indicate to the Inquirer that a better shot at playing time triggered the decision.

Marchi started the first seven games of 2017 for the Owls before going down with a season-ending foot injury.  Frank Nutile took over and played well, guiding Temple to a 4-2 record in his starts, a record that included a bowl win.  Marchi, meanwhile, was 3-4 in his starts.

Nutile, a redshirt junior, threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, averaging just over eight yards per attempt.  Marchi averaged 6.7 yards per attempt while throwing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

QB Tanner Lee leaving Nebraska early for NFL draft

By John TaylorDec 28, 2017, 1:40 PM EST
You can officially add another quarterback to the 2018 NFL draft pool.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Tanner Lee announced that he will be leaving Nebraska in order to make himself available for the April draft.  Lee wrote that his decision came “[a]fter weeks of prayer and consideration with my family.”

A transfer from Tulane, Lee completed his first and what turned out to be only season as NU’s starting quarterback in 2017 after sitting out 2016.  This season, the 6-4, 220-pound Lee threw for 3,143 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Lee’s decision, which will surprise some, came a month after Mike Riley was fired and ultimately replaced by Scott Frost.  The system Frost will bring to Lincoln requires a quarterback to have the ability to both pass and run; including his time at Tulane, Lee ran for minus-384 yards in three seasons.  He ran for minus-97 yards this past season for the ‘Huskers.