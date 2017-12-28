No. 19 Oklahoma State caps another 10-win season with bowl win over No. 22 Virginia Tech

Prior to Mike Gundy taking over as the head coach at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys had a trio of 10-win seasons. During his decade-plus at his alma mater, the Mulletted One has now doubled up on that number.
Trailing Virginia Tech 7-6 late in the second quarter of the Camping World Bowl, a Justice Hill one-yard touchdown run gave the Cowboys the lead. As it turns out, that was as close as Tech would get the rest of the way as OSU held on for a 30-21 win.
Twice, the Hokies closed the gap back to the six-point deficit it was at halftime — 20-14 in the middle of the third quarter and then 27-21 late in the fourth quarter. A 65-yard touchdown pass-and-catch from the all-time combo of quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington stretched the lead back out to double digits after the former, while Hill’s running after the latter Tech comeback helped lead to a field goal with under three minutes remaining that essentially put the game out of reach.
Playing in his last game as a Cowboy, Rudolph finished 21-of-32 passing for 351 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Washington had five catches for 126 yards, while Hill delivered 120 yards on the ground.
In a losing effort, Deshawn McClease had a game-high 124 yards while quarterback Josh Jackson accounted for all three VT touchdowns — one passing, two rushing.
During his 13 seasons in Stillwater, Gundy has won 10 games or more six times, including the past three seasons. In the 105 seasons prior to his taking over, the Cowboys had reached double-digit wins three times. Total.
TCU sure doesn’t like the first half of the Alamo Bowl but the Horned Frogs most certainly enjoy what happens when the second half kicks off.
Two years after completing an improbable 31 point comeback in the same setting, the Big 12 runner-up capped off another down in San Antonio by rallying from down a dozen to beat No. 13 Stanford 39-37 on Thursday night.
Gary Patterson’s 15th-ranked squad didn’t hold back in the postseason either. TCU faked a punt on their first drive of the game, broke out the old man-lying-down-in-the-end-zone trick kick return (both failed) and had gadget plays galore in search of a spark offensively. After an uneven start to the game, quarterback Kenny Hill settled down as the game unfolded and managed to score a touchdown via rush, pass and reception for the second time this season. He did throw two interceptions (one on a Hail Mary) but finished with 314 yards through the air and another 6o on the ground as he closed out his college career in as crazy a fashion as it began.
That included a 93 yard pass to Jalen Reagor down the stretch, with most of the work being done by the young wideout as he ran a time down the sidelines that might have placed him on the medal stand of the Texas Relays. It would have been the easy pick for the biggest play of the fourth quarter had it not been for Desmon White’s 76 yard punt return for a touchdown that game the Horned Frogs the lead for the first time in the game.
The Cardinal would not go quietly into the Texas night though and briefly re-took the lead after JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught the go-ahead touchdown — his third of the night — on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone that is becoming rather routine for the lengthy wideout who is as good as they come boxing out a defensive back. He was unquestionably the favorite quarterback K.J. Costello, who had an otherwise nice night against Patterson’s defense with 212 yards and the trio of touchdowns but his interception in the final minutes sealed the loss.
That spoiled yet another incredible outing by Heisman runner-up Bryce Love — who looked healthy for the first time in months after the long postseason layoff. He totaled 145 yards and two scores on the ground, including a 69-yarder that set a new FBS record with his 13th run of 50+yards this season and was the longest allowed by TCU’s defense all season. However he injured his thumb late in the game and was bleeding to the point that he had to go to the team’s medical tent on the sidelines and missed the final two drives as Stanford ends 2017 with back-to-back losses.
While he would have certainly made a difference down the stretch, not even the incredible running ability of the nation’s best running back could have spoiled the comeback mojo that TCU seems to have in this bowl game. Though the 11 point halftime deficit they overcame was barely a third of the 31 points they came back from against Oregon in this game two years ago, you’d be hard pressed to find a team who remembers the Alamo quite like the Horned Frogs do.
After winning just three games in 2016, Michigan State spent last winter at home dreaming of warmer climates. Thanks to an incredible turnaround during the regular season in 2017, the No. 16 Spartans spent this winter enjoying the warmer climates of San Diego as they thumped No. 18 Washington State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl.
And things didn’t even seem anywhere as close as that final margin would indicate.
Quarterback Brian Lewerke played a big role in the reason why the game was largely uncompetitive with a performance that could earn him a place on more than a few Heisman Dark Horse lists for 2018. The sophomore had one of the best outings of the season under center and was one point with his passing on nearly every dropback in throwing for 213 yards and three touchdowns. While he may not look like a noted dual-threat at first glance, he also paced the team with his legs for most of the night and wound up with 73 yards rushing.
Tailback L.J. Scott chipped in with 110 on the ground and scored two rushing touchdowns, while Felton Davis (118 yards, one score) and Cody White (two TD’s) helped pace the skill position players in terms of effectiveness.
Though the Cougars did get the offense clicking later in the game, they were behind the chains from the opening kickoff with sophomore Tyler Hilinski making his first career start behind center. Record-setting quarterback Luke Falk was one the sidelines in street clothes for the game but couldn’t make it back in time from a wrist injury he suffered in the Apple Cup.
Hilinski did make several nice throws down the field over the course of the game but was mostly forced to dink-and-dunk all night on his way to 272 yards, an interception and a pair of touchdowns. Several three-and-outs early put his defense in a bind however and a fumble in the third quarter that was converted into another touchdown seemed to be the back-breaker. The loss puts a damper on what was still an overall successful year for the Cougs but adds to the questions about the program going forward with a number of key players gone for 2018 and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reportedly headed to Ohio State in January.
The same could not be said of the Spartans, which capped a seven-win turnaround this year and have plenty of momentum (and returning starters) as they return to East Lansing for the new year. While we tend to over-inflate bowl victories when it comes to the preseason outlook on some teams, the way that MSU has trended this year bodes well for them in what should be a rough and tumble Big Ten in 2018 that will likely have Mark Dantonio‘s squad right back in the thick of the title race again.
