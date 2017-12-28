Suspended Washington LB Azem Victor won’t be returning to Huskies as he’s signed with agent

Azeem Victor has indeed played his final down for the Washington Huskies.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Victor will not play in the Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl. In fact, Jude tweeted, the linebacker has already signed with an NFL agent and has been working out in preparation for the April draft for several weeks now.
Victor was indefinitely suspended in mid-November after being arrested for driving under the influence. The senior was also suspended for the 2017 opener against Rutgers earlier this year.
A 2016 All-Pac-12 performer, Victor started the Huskies’ first 10 games before being lost for the season with a broken leg, missing Washington’s win in the Pac-12 championship game win and College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. Still, Victor finished third on the team with 67 tackles to go with three TFLs, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Victor entered the 2017 season as a preseason All-American. Playing in nine games this year, Victor was credited with 30 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Logan Marchi‘s 2017 season came to a premature end, now so too has his career at Temple.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback announced on Twitter this week that he has decided to transfer from the Owls and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. Marchi’s subsequently indicated to the Philadelphia Inquirer that he will likely move down to the FCS level so as to avoid having to sit out a transfer season.
While Marchi didn’t give a specific reason for the transfer in his social media missive, he did indicate to the Inquirer that a better shot at playing time triggered the decision.
Marchi started the first seven games of 2017 for the Owls before going down with a season-ending foot injury. Frank Nutile took over and played well, guiding Temple to a 4-2 record in his starts, a record that included a bowl win. Marchi, meanwhile, was 3-4 in his starts.
Nutile, a redshirt junior, threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, averaging just over eight yards per attempt. Marchi averaged 6.7 yards per attempt while throwing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
You can officially add another quarterback to the 2018 NFL draft pool.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Tanner Lee announced that he will be leaving Nebraska in order to make himself available for the April draft. Lee wrote that his decision came “[a]fter weeks of prayer and consideration with my family.”
A transfer from Tulane, Lee completed his first and what turned out to be only season as NU’s starting quarterback in 2017 after sitting out 2016. This season, the 6-4, 220-pound Lee threw for 3,143 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Lee’s decision, which will surprise some, came a month after Mike Riley was fired and ultimately replaced by Scott Frost.
Jacob Park has been granted permission to leave Iowa State, but that permission will come with some strings attached.
A little over two weeks ago, Park announced that he would be transferring from Iowa State. That development came two months after Park took a sudden leave of absence due to what were described as “unspecified medical concerns.” Park subsequently confirmed that he was facing a one-game suspension after testing positive for marijuana prior to his sabbatical.
Wednesday, Park took to Twitter once again to reveal that he has been given a release from his ISU scholarship. However, the release comes with restrictions as the quarterback will not be permitted to transfer to another Big 12 school, Iowa and a pair of FCS programs — Northern Iowa and Drake.
Northern Iowa is next on ISU’s schedule in 2019; 2018 will be Park’s final season of eligibility. Drake is not on any of ISU’s future non-conference schedules. The “Institutions on future schedules” exception would also preclude Park from signing with South Dakota State and Akron as ISU will face them in 2018.
Park had started the first four games of the 2017 season for the Cyclones in his second year in Ames. In his first season at ISU, he became the full-time starter in the latter portion of the 2016 season. During his time with the Cyclones, he completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 2,971 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns in that span.
With this move, Park will be working on his fourth collegiate program in less than four years.
A four-star member of Georgia’s 2014 recruiting class, Park was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of South Carolina; and the No. 229 player overall according to Rivals.com. Park worked mainly with the scout team during his only season with the Bulldogs.
In mid-June of 2015, it was confirmed that Park would be transferring from Georgia. After spending the 2015 season at the junior college level, Park transferred to ISU in February of 2016.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 28 bowl menu, with three of the four games on the menu today featuring ranked-vs.-ranked matchups.
WHO: Navy (6-6) vs. Virginia (6-6)
WHAT: The 10th Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
THE LINE: Pick ’em
__________
WHO: No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-3) vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-3)
WHAT: The 28th annual Camping World Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
THE LINE: Virginia Tech, +6
__________
WHO: No. 16 Michigan State (9-3) vs. No. 18 Washington State (9-3)
WHAT: The 40th Holiday Bowl
WHEN:9 p.m. ET on FS1
WHERE: SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California
THE LINE: Washington State, +1½
__________
WHO: No. 13 Stanford (9-4) vs. No. 15 TCU (10-3)
WHAT: The 25th Valero Alamo Bowl
WHEN:9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
THE LINE: Stanford, +3
