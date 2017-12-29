CFT Previews: Belk Bowl

WHO: Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
WHAT: The 16th Belk Bowl
WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
THE SKINNY: This year’s Wake Forest squad is a change-up from a typical Demon Deacons squad. It’s the first time since 2009 that Wake has ranked higher in yards per play offensively (30th) than defensively (54th) — though ranking no higher than 83rd on offense every year of this decade until this year likely has something to do with that.
Senior quarterback John Wolford made a massive leap this season, adding nearly 50 points to his efficiency rating, upping his completion percentage from 55.5 to 63.7, his yards per attempt from 5.9 to 8.6 and flipping his touchdown-to-interception ratio from 9-and-10 to 25-and-6. As a result, Wake Forest has hit the 30-point mark seven times in 12 games and stands a puncher’s chance of keeping up with the more athletic Aggies in a track meet.
Texas A&M has to be the happiest team in the country that stumbled to a 1-3 conference finish. Jimbo Fisher is officially an Aggie, and one has to wonder if he imported any knowledge from past games with Wake Forest. The A&M players figure to be energized heading into the game, while one wonders if the coaches will be distracted after game-planning while trying to find new jobs. Nick Starkel re-claimed the starting quarterback job from Kellen Mond over the end of the regular season and responded by throwing 10 touchdowns against five interceptions over the final five games.
He figures to be on his best behavior with the new boss looking on.
THE PICK: Texas A&M 35, Wake Forest 27
It’s likely nothing, but, seeing as it involves the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of one of the four playoff teams, it’s at least worth noting.
For the third consecutive day, Baker Mayfield missed a non-football function because of what the football program has described as a minor illness. Mayfield was one of five Oklahoma Sooners offensive players scheduled to meet with the media Friday morning but couldn’t because of the unspecified ailment.
Mayfield didn’t participate in off-field team activities Wednesday and Thursday, including a trip to Disneyland on the former day. Per the school, Mayfield has been practicing as OU prepares for its New Year’s Day matchup with Georgia in the Rose Bowl; how much of a participant he’s been is another great unknown.
With the game three days away, however, Mayfield is still expected to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Whether he’ll be 100-percent healthy remains to be seen.
The Oxford exodus continues.
When Shea Patterson decided to leave Ole Miss and transfer to Michigan, it was thought that teammate Deontay Anderson might follow the quarterback to Ann Arbor. Thursday, Anderson opted instead to head in another direction, confirming on Twitter that he will be transferring to Houston to continue his collegiate playing career.
Because of the sanctions levied on the Ole Miss football program, Rebel players are free to transfer wherever they want without restriction. Whether Rebel players outside of those entering their final season are given immediate eligibility is still to be determined.
Anderson was a skydiving four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 safety in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in that Rebel class, five-star Benito Jones, was rated higher.
As a true freshman, Anderson started one of the 12 games in which he played. He took a redshirt this past season.
If granted immediate eligibility, Anderson will have three years to use beginning next season. If not, he would have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features a Texas-style Rose Bowl as Big Ten champ Ohio State faces Pac-12 champ USC in the Cotton Bowl.
WHO: Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
WHAT: The 16th Belk Bowl
WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
THE LINE: Texas A&M, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: North Carolina State (7-5) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
WHAT: The 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl
WHEN: 3 p.m. ET on CBS
WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
THE LINE: Arizona State, +7
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 21 Northwestern (9-3) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
WHAT: The 20th Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHEN:4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
THE LINE: Kentucky, +7½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: Utah State (6-6) vs. New Mexico State (6-6)
WHAT: The 3rd Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
WHERE: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
THE LINE: New Mexico State, +4
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 5 Ohio State (11-2) vs. No. 8 USC (11-2)
WHAT: The 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
THE LINE: USC, +7½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
WHO: No. 5 Ohio State (11-2) vs. No. 8 USC (11-2)
WHAT: The 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
THE SKINNY: We have ourselves a nice little Texas version of the Rose Bowl when the champions of the Big Ten (Ohio State) and Pac-12 (USC) collide in the Cotton Bowl. Because the Rose Bowl is being used to host a College Football Playoff semifinal game, and because neither the Big Ten nor the Pac-12 will be represented in the playoff field this season, the Cotton Bowl benefits by getting a great matchup between storied programs.
Similar to last year’s Rose Bowl, Ohio State is the Big Ten champion being left out of the playoff and looking to take on USC. The difference this year is the Trojans are the Pac-12 champions with quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Ronald Jones II pacing the offense for a strong finish to the season. Since losing on the road against Notre Dame, USC has won five straight games with three double-digit margins in their favor and a Pac-12 championship game victory over Bryce Love and Stanford. Their next opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes, is loaded with talent.
The question for Ohio State is whether or not they will be in sync for the Cotton Bowl. At times this season, the Buckeyes have stalled. A stagnant offense could not keep up against Oklahoma early in the season and the Buckeyes were ambushed on the road against Iowa. If not for a career day from J.T. Barrett, Ohio State may have lost at home to Penn State a swell. But when the Buckeyes are locked in, they are tough to beat. The rise of freshman running back J.K. Dobbins continues to spark Ohio State’s offense, just so long as Urban Meyer doesn’t choose to move away from utilizing the young star in the making.
Odds are this game will come down to Sam Darnold vs. J.T. Barrett. Both players should have an impact in different ways. Darnold will be more likely to do most of his damage through the air, while Barrett may be looked to dabble in some runs at times to keep USC’s defense on their toes.
This one could be one of the most entertaining games of the bowl season. In this one, J.T. Barrett will go out a winner.
THE PICK: Ohio State 38, USC 34