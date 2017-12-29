CFT Previews: Hyundai Sun Bowl

WHO: N.C. State (7-5) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
THE SKINNY: Do you like awkwardness? If so, do we have a bowl matchup for you.
Let’s start with the Sun Devils. Despite making the bizarre decision to hire Herm Edwards (who will likely show up in the broadcast booth at some point during the game), former head coach Todd Graham will still be coaching his team in this game as they look to win an eight game for the fourth time in his six-year tenure. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will also be sticking around but will leave the program after the game while offensive coordinator Billy Napier has turned over play-calling duties to Rob Likens after taking a head coaching job at Louisiana-Lafayette.
And that’s not even getting to the actual Sun Devils who will be playing in this one, though there are some pretty good ones. That includes quarterback Manny Wilkins and his favorite target in wideout N’Keal Harry, who is big, fast, physical and can come up with a circus catch if you give him just a sliver of daylight. Running backs Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage are both multipurpose threats out of the backfield and really came on strong to close the regular season.
Across the sideline, the biggest question facing the Wolfpack is if star defensive end Bradley Chubb will play in the game or not. He was one of, if not the, best defenders in college football in 2017 and made the trip with the team but it’s still unknown whether he’ll sit out to avoid injury and focus on the NFL. Chances are he will not play but State still has a really stout group up front even without him in the lineup.
Offensively, quarterback Ryan Finley has really developed nicely and played a big role in the team averaging just over 30 points per game this year. Of course, it helps to have weapons like Nyheim Hines at running back (5.7 ypc) and the super versatile Jaylen Samuels. Both are big play threats with every touch and have the potential to find some space in this game as well.
Given all the strange factors in this one, the Sun Bowl could play out about a dozen different ways. The Wolfpack could play uninspired after making the trip West and there might be an on-field issue if they’re missing their best player. Or it could be the Sun Devils get overly emotional given all that has gone on with their coaching staff leading up to kickoff? Something says they’ll meet somewhere in the middle of all that awkwardness and trade scores for a few drives before NCSU settles down to win things in the second half.
THE PICK: N.C. State 30, Arizona State 17
It’s likely nothing, but, seeing as it involves the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of one of the four playoff teams, it’s at least worth noting.
For the third consecutive day, Baker Mayfield missed a non-football function because of what the football program has described as a minor illness. Mayfield was one of five Oklahoma Sooners offensive players scheduled to meet with the media Friday morning but couldn’t because of the unspecified ailment.
Mayfield didn’t participate in off-field team activities Wednesday and Thursday, including a trip to Disneyland on the former day. Per the school, Mayfield has been practicing as OU prepares for its New Year’s Day matchup with Georgia in the Rose Bowl; how much of a participant he’s been is another great unknown.
With the game three days away, however, Mayfield is still expected to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Whether he’ll be 100-percent healthy remains to be seen.
The Oxford exodus continues.
When Shea Patterson decided to leave Ole Miss and transfer to Michigan, it was thought that teammate Deontay Anderson might follow the quarterback to Ann Arbor. Thursday, Anderson opted instead to head in another direction, confirming on Twitter that he will be transferring to Houston to continue his collegiate playing career.
Because of the sanctions levied on the Ole Miss football program, Rebel players are free to transfer wherever they want without restriction. Whether Rebel players outside of those entering their final season are given immediate eligibility is still to be determined.
Anderson was a skydiving four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 safety in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in that Rebel class, five-star Benito Jones, was rated higher.
As a true freshman, Anderson started one of the 12 games in which he played. He took a redshirt this past season.
If granted immediate eligibility, Anderson will have three years to use beginning next season. If not, he would have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features a Texas-style Rose Bowl as Big Ten champ Ohio State faces Pac-12 champ USC in the Cotton Bowl.
WHO: Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
WHAT: The 16th Belk Bowl
WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
THE LINE: Texas A&M, +3
__________
WHO: North Carolina State (7-5) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
WHAT: The 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl
WHEN: 3 p.m. ET on CBS
WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
THE LINE: Arizona State, +7
__________
WHO: No. 21 Northwestern (9-3) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
WHAT: The 20th Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHEN:4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
THE LINE: Kentucky, +7½
__________
WHO: Utah State (6-6) vs. New Mexico State (6-6)
WHAT: The 3rd Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
WHERE: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
THE LINE: New Mexico State, +4
__________
WHO: No. 5 Ohio State (11-2) vs. No. 8 USC (11-2)
WHAT: The 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
THE LINE: USC, +7½
THE SKINNY: We have ourselves a nice little Texas version of the Rose Bowl when the champions of the Big Ten (Ohio State) and Pac-12 (USC) collide in the Cotton Bowl. Because the Rose Bowl is being used to host a College Football Playoff semifinal game, and because neither the Big Ten nor the Pac-12 will be represented in the playoff field this season, the Cotton Bowl benefits by getting a great matchup between storied programs.
Similar to last year’s Rose Bowl, Ohio State is the Big Ten champion being left out of the playoff and looking to take on USC. The difference this year is the Trojans are the Pac-12 champions with quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Ronald Jones II pacing the offense for a strong finish to the season. Since losing on the road against Notre Dame, USC has won five straight games with three double-digit margins in their favor and a Pac-12 championship game victory over Bryce Love and Stanford. Their next opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes, is loaded with talent.
The question for Ohio State is whether or not they will be in sync for the Cotton Bowl. At times this season, the Buckeyes have stalled. A stagnant offense could not keep up against Oklahoma early in the season and the Buckeyes were ambushed on the road against Iowa. If not for a career day from J.T. Barrett, Ohio State may have lost at home to Penn State a swell. But when the Buckeyes are locked in, they are tough to beat. The rise of freshman running back J.K. Dobbins continues to spark Ohio State’s offense, just so long as Urban Meyer doesn’t choose to move away from utilizing the young star in the making.
Odds are this game will come down to Sam Darnold vs. J.T. Barrett. Both players should have an impact in different ways. Darnold will be more likely to do most of his damage through the air, while Barrett may be looked to dabble in some runs at times to keep USC’s defense on their toes.
This one could be one of the most entertaining games of the bowl season. In this one, J.T. Barrett will go out a winner.
THE PICK: Ohio State 38, USC 34