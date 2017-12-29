Judge grants motion to postpone trial so lawyer can attend Georgia’s Rose Bowl playoff game

As some are wont to say, it just means more.

Georgia will face Oklahoma New Year’s Day in the Rose Bowl as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. UGA is looking for its first national championship since 1980, and will be playing in Pasadena for the first time since World War II was raging — so, yeah, it’s a big deal.

So big, in fact, that, when Patrick Connell found out he was supposed to be in court for a trial on Jan. 2 and that he’d be flying back from the West Coast at the same time, the Savannah attorney and Bulldogs fan with tickets to the game decided to file an emergency motion to have the trial postponed.

While Connell’s filing, by way of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was classic…

Connell justified his request in the motion by citing the historic nature of the College Football Playoff game… and breaking down the on-field achievements of players including Nick Chubb, Roquan Smith and Jake Fromm. Connell also noted a personal connection to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart: Smart’s mother was Connell’s English teacher at Bainbridge High School, where Smart attended. Smart’s father was the football coach and Connell’s father was the principal. “It is truly great to be a Georgia Bulldawg, and to have a loving and generous older brother who has given me the opportunity to watch the Dawgs take on the Sooners in the most famous stadium in the land on New Year’s Day, at what will hopefully be the last stop before we play for, and win, a national championship,” Connell wrote in the motion.

… the response, from fellow Dawg fan and Judge Michael Karpf, was even better as it came with a they-better-win-or-else “threat” attached to the motion being granted:

Through his exhaustive presentation of the facts and circumstances that have brought the University of Georgia to this auspicious point in the season, as well as the history of his personal connections to Coach Kirby Smart, [Connell] has made it clear to this court that a victory for the Bulldogs hinges on nothing less than the very attendance of [Connell] himself at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day,” Karpf wrote. Karpf granted Connell’s request, with one catch: If the Bulldogs lose, Connell must appear at a hearing on the morning of Jan. 3 and “show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for failing to secure a Bulldog victory through his presence in Pasadena.

For the record, the trial has been rescheduled for Jan. 25 — 17 days after the College Football Playoff championship game.