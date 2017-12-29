Nyheim Hines scores 3 TDs to lead NC State to halftime lead in Sun Bowl

Arizona State kicked up some dust at the end of the first half, but NC State reaches halftime in a favorable position in the Hyundai Sun Bowl. The Wolfpack own a 28-10 lead on the Sun Devils in El Paso, despite not having standout defensive end Bradley Chubb on the field. NC State running back Nyheim Hines has done most of the scoring for the Wolfpack so far with three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes.
Arizona State wasted no time trying to catch NC State off guard, but a trick play on the opening play of the game did not get past the Wolfpack for more than a couple of yards. One play later, the Sun Devils fumbled the football away and NC State’s offense got to work. But when a drive stalled at the Arizona State four-yard line, it was the Wolfpack who tried catching Arizona State off guard to no avail. A fake field goal was sniffed out by Arizona State and kicker Kyle Bambard had to take off running for the corner when there was nobody to throw to. He came up just one-yard shy.
NC State scored touchdowns on their next four possessions in the game, with Hines ending each of the first three drives with a touchdown run.
After Arizona State scored a touchdown to cut the NC State lead to 21-10, Todd Graham elected to try a surprise onside kick with the hope of getting a little bit closer before halftime. That quickly backfired as NC State recovered the onside kick and started a possession at the Arizona State 49-yard line. Five plays later, Ryan Finley completed a 25-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to pad the lead at 28-10.
Arizona State has some work to do in the second half. NC State will get the ball to open the second half.