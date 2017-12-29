Official offers unacceptable explanation for inexcusable Benny Snell ejection

Sometimes you should just admit you were wrong and move on. The officiating crew in the Music City Bowl decided to do the exact opposite.
In a first half rife with questionable calls, the bellcow of the ineptness was Kentucky’s Benny Snell being ejected from the game against Northwestern because of an unsportsmanlike penalty that was called because the running back initiated contact with an official. First, we’ll go to the official postgame explanation of the ejection from Chris Coyte, the head referee who was “contacted” by Snell:
I was on top of the play. And the player got up and grabbed my arms and pushed them away and contacted me. That’s a foul.”
Did Snell say anything beyond the contact that influenced the ejection?
“No”
Can there be incidental contact between a player and an official?
“Yes”
Was this contact incidental?
“It was not.”
Is it accurate to phrase this as ‘intentional contact’?
“That’s how I ruled. Yes.
Now, let’s go to the tape that shows the egregious act committed by Snell…
Chris Coyte should never, ever officiate a major college football game again. Hell, youth football leagues should be hesitant to hire him.
Absolutely ridiculous, unacceptable and inexcusable.
The Cotton Bowl pitting the two conference champions who didn’t make the College Football Playoff was on just about everybody’s bucket list when the matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and No. 8 USC was announced earlier this month. Now it will be lucky to be on anybody’s TV.
The Buckeyes came, saw and conquered the Pac-12 champions in impressive fashion at AT&T Stadium, leading the Trojans 24-7 at halftime and looking borderline unstoppable in making the case that they and not No. 4 Alabama should have been in the Playoff.
OSU quarterback J.T. Barrett was naturally leading the way as he closes out his college career in scarlet and gray by throwing for 75 yards but rushing for another 54 on the ground — including a pair of rushing touchdowns. The team scored so quickly that tailbacks Mike Weber (11 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (22 yards) barely had time to get going as they mostly sat on the sidelines with a big lead.
Turnovers led to the majority of those points as half of USC’s first six possessions ended in the ball going the other way. Signal-caller Sam Darnold, playing in front of numerous NFL executives in what could be his final game in cardinal and gold, looked good early on and had 170 yards going into the locker room but fumbled once and threw a bad pick-six to Damon Webb. His receivers didn’t help him all that much with drops and the scoreboard indicates that Texas native and starting running back Ronald Jones (34 yards, one touchdown) won’t be that big of a factor after the break.
We’ve seen some crazy comebacks and wild second half performances already during bowl season already but that probably won’t be the case unless Darnold magically turns into the guy everybody touted as the sure-fire No. 1 overall pick. The Buckeyes do get the ball to start the third quarter and you can bet that Urban Meyer won’t rest easy even with a comfortable margin so far in what appears to be a rout in the making.
It was a rematch 57 years in the making and both sides wanted to soak up every extra moment. New Mexico State ended the NCAA’s longest bowl drought in dramatic fashion to beat Utah State 26-20 in overtime on Friday night in an Arizona Bowl full of the highs and lows of college football.
In front of what seemed like half of Las Cruces at the home stadium of the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, the Aggies put behind several quarters of offensive malaise by marching 69 yards midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game on an incredible Jaleel Scott catch in the end zone. The NMSU defense came up with a stop in the extra period not long after and a missed field goal by USU was just the opening the team needed before running back Larry Rose III burst up the middle for a 21 yard touchdown that set off pandemonium in the stands.
The victory not only gave the Aggies of New Mexico State their first win in the postseason since 1960 — which happened to be a 20-13 defeat of Utah State in the Sun Bowl — but capped off a pretty incredible story for one of the smallest programs in all of FBS. Rose finished the game with 142 yards on the ground and was the team’s leading receiver in the game as well. His running made up for a rather lackluster offensive day for quarterback Tyler Rogers (191 yards, one TD, two INTs) and company as the group had eight 3-and-outs against one of the better secondaries at the Group of Five level.
While those long stretches without points or any kind of offensive production made things hard to watch at times in this one, there was at least plenty of excitement early in the first quarter when Utah State’s Savon Scarver (96 yards) and NMSU’s Jason Huntley ran back-to-back kickoffs for touchdowns not five minutes in.
The loss caps off another tough season for Matt Wells’ Aggies after they led in just about every statistical category but saw kicker Dominik Eberle make only two of his six field goal attempts to let a win slip through their fingers. QB Jordan Love (254 yards passing) and RB LaJuan Hunt (133 yards rushing, 1 TD) both had decent outings but it wasn’t enough as points came at a premium for both sides.
The game also marks the end of an era for New Mexico State as it was their final contest as a member of a conference — in this case the Sun Belt. The program will operate as a football independent in 2018 and, funny enough, will play Utah State again next September up in Logan. Something says both sets of Aggies will have plenty to play for when that one rolls around in what should be a fun footnote to a long, long drought being emphatically ended on Friday.
The New Year’s Six Bowl games get underway Friday night with the Cotton Bowl pitting No. 5 Ohio State against No. 8 USC but there will be one notable name not in the lineup at AT&T Stadium.
That would be the Buckeyes’ star cornerback and All-American Denzel Ward, who didn’t show up on the field during warmups for the game. The junior was not expected to sit out the game based on comments by coaches earlier in the week but it seems like he’s the latest in a growing line of potential first-round picks to sit out a bowl game.
What makes this move a bit unique is the fact that Ward is sitting out a pretty major bowl game to protect against injury. It wasn’t long ago in a game involving OSU that Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith was seriously injured on a play and caused him to drop quite a bit in the draft. That scenario has played a role in a rash of players sitting out bowl games ever since, from Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey last year to others such as N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb skipping the Sun Bowl.
With Ward out of the lineup, Kendall Sheffield likely slides in as the starter opposite Damon Arnette while true freshman Jeffrey Okudah rotates in with added playing time.
It was a game marred by penalties, ejections and injuries, but No. 21 Northwestern (10-3) sifted through all of the hurdles to capture a 24-23 victory against Kentucky (7-6) to win the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday evening. Running back Justin Jackson finished off a brilliant college career by rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns to put Northwestern on his back for the win.
Northwestern needed Jackson to carry the load after quarterback Clayton Thorson was lost to a serious-looking leg injury in the first half. Thorson was replaced by Matt Alviti after being carted off the field in the second quarter. Jackson was not alone in pounding out yardage on the ground. Jeremy Larkin got involved in a big way with 112 yards. As much as the Northwestern running game carried the way to victory, it was a big play by the defense that seemingly would help lift Northwestern to a win. Kyle Queiro‘s 26-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Northwestern a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. It was the second interception of the game thrown by Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson.
Northwestern gave Kentucky a chance to come back, however. After Kentucky kicked a field goal to create a seven-point deficit, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald made the incredibly bold decision to go for a first down on a 4th-and-1 on his own 39-yard line. After an instant replay upheld the fourth down stop, Kentucky went to work to try and get in the end zone. A pass interference penalty on a 3rd-and-6 by Northwestern gave Kentucky the ball at the nine-yard line, and Johnson ran it in for a score.
Rather than go for a tie in the final minute of the game, Kentucky opted to go for a two-point conversion, but the pass attempt by Johnson fell incomplete. Northwestern then recovered the kickoff to run out the clock.
Northwestern has now won bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. It is also the second time in three years Northwestern has hit 10 wins, and the third time under Fitzgerald. With the win, the Big Ten improves to 4-0 this bowl season, while the SEC drops to 0-3 out of the gates. Kentucky has not won a bowl game since 2008.
Northwestern will open the 2018 season with a conference game against Purdue on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The Wildcats have a tough draw in cross-division play with Michigan and a road game at Michigan State in back-to-back weeks followed by a home game against Nebraska. Northwestern also hosts Notre Dame next November Kentucky begins the 2018 season at home on Sep. 1, 2018 against Central Michigan before a Week 2 road trip to Florida in SEC play.