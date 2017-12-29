Getty Images

Ole Miss’ Deontay Anderson transferring to Houston

Dec 29, 2017
The Oxford exodus continues.

When Shea Patterson decided to leave Ole Miss and transfer to Michigan, it was thought that teammate Deontay Anderson might follow the quarterback to Ann Arbor. Thursday, Anderson opted instead to head in another direction, confirming on Twitter that he will be transferring to Houston to continue his collegiate playing career.

Because of the sanctions levied on the Ole Miss football program, Rebel players are free to transfer wherever they want without restriction. Whether Rebel players outside of those entering their final season are given immediate eligibility is still to be determined.

Anderson was a skydiving four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 safety in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 52 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in that Rebel class, five-star Benito Jones, was rated higher.

As a true freshman, Anderson started one of the 12 games in which he played. He took a redshirt this past season.

If granted immediate eligibility, Anderson will have three years to use beginning next season.  If not, he would have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.

Tennessee RB John Kelly latest to bolt for the NFL

Dec 29, 2017
Another day, another player (or two or three) opting to leave eligibility on the table for money-green pastures of pro football.

The latest to do as such is John Kelly, with the Tennessee running back using social media to announce that he will be leaving Rocky Top early for the NFL draft.  “From my time in Detroit to my collegiate career at Tennessee, words can’t express my gratitude to everyone that has helped me throughout my journey,” Kelly wrote in a portion of his missive.

I’d like to take this opportunity to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft and thank so many that were instrumental in getting me to where I am today. From my time in Detroit to my collegiate career at Tennessee, words can’t express my gratitude to everyone that has helped me throughout my journey. To my friends and family, I want to thank you for always being there for me. To my teammates, and coaching staff, I want to thank you for always pushing me to better myself and grow on and off the field. To Vol Nation, I want to thank you for all of your support through all of the highs and lows. I will always call Neyland Stadium home. As I take the next step in my career, I will never forget where it all began. Detroit and Tennessee will always be a part of me at every step of this journey and I promise to always represent you well. With everything you’ve given to me, that’s the least I can do for you all. From the bottom of my heart – thank you, all. Go Vols!

After finishing second on the team in 2016, Kelly led the Vols in rushing this season with 778 yards and nine touchdowns. He also tied for the team lead with 37 receptions.

Wake Forest scores 31 straight en route to first-half lead on Texas A&M in Belk Bowl

Dec 29, 2017
A few of minutes into its Belk Bowl matchup with Texas A&M, things were looking bleak for Wake Forest.  After 30 minutes of play, the roles were decidedly reversed as the Demon Deacons have taken a 38-28 lead into the halftime locker room in what’s the highest-scoring half in the game’s history.

After a little more than two minutes had run off the first-quarter clock, A&M, playing in its first game since Kevin Sumlin was fired and Jimbo Fisher was hired, had taken the lead on a block punt that was recovered for a touchdown, the school’s first block punt since 2005.  Less than two minutes later, and after an Aggie got his hand on a second punt, Trayveon Williams scored from a yard out to push the lead to 14-0.

The following 13 or so minutes belonged to Wake, though, as the Demon Deacons scored the next 31 points to take a double-digit lead of their own early in the second quarter.  Senior John Wolford extended his stunning turnaround regular season into the postseason as he passed for four first-half touchdowns.  Prior to 2017, Wolford had thrown more interceptions (35) than touchdowns (30); this season, including today’s game, he’s thrown 29 touchdowns against just six picks.

Not to be outdone by A&M, Wake scored its own special teams touchdown, with Jessie Bates‘ 59-yard punt return stretching the lead to 31-14 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter.  That unit was not-so-special for Wake for most of the game, however, as, in addition to the two blocked punts, they had a field goal blocked as well.

And A&M’s interim head coach?  Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks.

That blocked field goal in the middle of the second quarter gave the Aggies a modicum of momentum as they turned that special teams play into a score two plays later, Nick Starkel hitting Christian Kirk, likely playing his last game for the Aggies, on a 52-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 31-21 with 7:31 left in the half.  Wolford’s fourth scoring toss, this one 37 yards to tight end Cam Serigne with 4:33 remaining, pushed the lead back out to 17.

The momentum shifted back to A&M right before halftime, however, as Starkel hit Kirk for a second touchdown with 18 seconds left to pull them back to within 10 at 38-28.

The Demon Deacons racked up 385 yards of offense — Wolford had 256 passing against A&M’s depleted secondary — to 306 for the Aggies.  Matt Colburn chipped in with 87 yards on the ground on 10 carries, with a long run of 66.

This marks the sixth time this season that A&M’s defense has given up 35 points or more in a game.

Kirk, meanwhile, already has a season-high 133 yards receiving on six catches.  Starkel has thrown for 313 yards in just two quarters worth of work; the freshman’s season- and career-high, 416 yards, is well within reach with 30 minutes to play.

Wake is looking to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2007-08, while A&M is trying to snap a three-game bowl losing streak.  If the Aggies can mount a second-half comeback, they will hit eight wins for the fourth consecutive season.

Bradley Chubb to sit out NC State’s bowl game

Dec 29, 2017
For the second straight season, a big-name player will be sitting out the Sun Bowl.

Last year at this time, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was opting to make himself a healthy scratch for the game so as not to affect his draft stock.  Nearly a year to the day later, North Carolina State has confirmed that Bradley Chubb will do the same and not play in the Sun Bowl game against Arizona State Friday afternoon.

The All-American defensive end made the decision to sit out the bowl game a couple of weeks ago as he preps for the 2018 NFL draft, but made the trip to support his teammates.

Chubb’s 26 tackles for loss were second nationally this season.  The Nagurski Trophy winner is widely projected to be a Top-10 pick in the draft, with many having him going inside the Top Five.

Report: Bret Bielema’s buyout set at $15.4 million

Dec 29, 2017
It pays to be a head coach in college football, even if you get canned.

The latest example of that burgeoning phenomenon is Bret Bielema, who was fired by Arkansas very shortly after the end of his fifth season with the Razorbacks.  While one report from earlier this month had Bielema’s buyout pegged at $11.8 million, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette puts the number at just north of $15 million.

From the Democrat-Gazette‘s report:

Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville football Coach Bret Bielema’s deal with the Razorback Foundation set his buyout at $15.4 million if the university fired him in 2017, according to a copy of the agreement released late Thursday under the state’s open-records law.

That number matches an amount listed in Bielema’s public employment contract with the university, which fired him Nov. 24 at the conclusion of a 4-8 season.

The Razorback Foundation, a nonprofit funded by boosters and supporters of UA athletics, is, the newspaper writes, “responsible for the final agreement with Bielema and for paying his severance,” not the university.

“We haven’t been involved in that at all,” UA trustee Tommy Boyer told the paper. “It’s a deal between Bret Bielema and the foundation, not a deal between Bret Bielema and the University of Arkansas. We only deal with the University of Arkansas side, and the foundation has its own separate board of directors. They deal with that.”

While the buyout in the agreement is set at $15.4 million, the foundation’s executive director, Scott Varady, told the Democrat-Gazette that he “can share that we continue to work with Coach Bielema’s agent on the final release agreement,” adding, “we have not completed that process yet.”