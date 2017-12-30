CFT Previews: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Two days before kickoff, the intrigue around one of the marquee players in college football is growing.

Yesterday, for the third consecutive day, Baker Mayfield missed a non-football function because of what the football program has described as a minor illness. Mayfield was one of five Oklahoma Sooners offensive players scheduled to meet with the media Friday morning but couldn’t because of the unspecified ailment.

Mayfield didn’t participate in off-field team activities Wednesday and Thursday, including a trip to Disneyland on the former day. Per the school, Mayfield has been practicing as OU prepares for its New Year’s Day matchup with Georgia in the Rose Bowl; how much of a participant he’s been is another great unknown.

Saturday morning, ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Rose Bowl media day, Mayfield was again a no-show because of the mystery ailment.

This is Baker Mayfield’s podium but we were just told he’s not talking today … again. pic.twitter.com/09zZO60upl — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) December 30, 2017

No Baker Mayfield for Rose Bowl media day pic.twitter.com/Cm92LRBbUm — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 30, 2017

The Sooners’ College Football semifinal matchup with the Bulldogs is scheduled to kick off shortly after five p.m. ET Monday evening. At this point, it’s expected that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will play in the game.

Talked to someone close to OU program who says Mayfield at practice but does not have any energy. — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) December 30, 2017