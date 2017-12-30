CFT Previews: Your Dec. 30 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, which today features No. 9 vs. No. 11 and No. 6 vs. No. 10 matchups.

WHO: No. 23 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Louisville (8-4)

WHAT: The 73rd TaxSlayer Bowl

WHEN: Sat. Dec. 30th at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

THE LINE: Mississippi State, +3

WHO: No. 20 Memphis (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

WHAT: The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC

WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

THE LINE: Iowa State, +4

WHO: No. 9 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Washington (10-2)

WHAT: The 47th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

THE LINE: Washington, +3

WHO: No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) vs. No. 10 Miami (10-2)

WHAT: The 84th Capital One Orange Bowl

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

THE LINE: Miami, +4½

