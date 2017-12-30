CFT Previews: Your Dec. 30 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, which today features No. 9 vs. No. 11 and No. 6 vs. No. 10 matchups.
WHO: No. 23 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Louisville (8-4)
WHAT: The 73rd TaxSlayer Bowl
WHEN: Sat. Dec. 30th at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
THE LINE: Mississippi State, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 20 Memphis (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
WHAT: The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
THE LINE: Iowa State, +4
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 9 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Washington (10-2)
WHAT: The 47th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
THE LINE: Washington, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) vs. No. 10 Miami (10-2)
WHAT: The 84th Capital One Orange Bowl
WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
THE LINE: Miami, +4½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
Two days before kickoff, the intrigue around one of the marquee players in college football is growing.
Yesterday, for the third consecutive day, Baker Mayfield missed a non-football function because of what the football program has described as a minor illness. Mayfield was one of five Oklahoma Sooners offensive players scheduled to meet with the media Friday morning but couldn’t because of the unspecified ailment.
Mayfield didn’t participate in off-field team activities Wednesday and Thursday, including a trip to Disneyland on the former day. Per the school, Mayfield has been practicing as OU prepares for its New Year’s Day matchup with Georgia in the Rose Bowl; how much of a participant he’s been is another great unknown.
Saturday morning, ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Rose Bowl media day, Mayfield was again a no-show because of the mystery ailment.
The Sooners’ College Football semifinal matchup with the Bulldogs is scheduled to kick off shortly after five p.m. ET Monday evening. At this point, it’s expected that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will play in the game.
UPDATED 11:30 a.m. ET: It may not be Michael Jordan’s flu game, but Mayfield did indeed show up at the Rose Bowl media day after officials told the assembled media the quarterback would be unavailable yet again.
Right or wrong, healthy players sitting out “meaningless” bowl games has become a hot-button issue in the sport of college football. For his part, one of the most talented players in the country never even considered tossing his name into the burgeoning debate.
Later on today, Louisville and No. 23 Mississippi State will square off in the 73rd TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Cardinals are led by Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and a 2017 finalist for the award.
Jackson is also a draft-eligible junior who most believe will leave school early as he’s widely projected as a near-lock to be a first-round pick in the April NFL draft. Because of that elevated draft stock, some thought that Jackson could — or, more to the point, should — sit this postseason game out.
Jackson, though, was having none of that talk.
“[T]he reason I chose to play in it was my teammates, they sat out throughout the year. When they had injuries, they came back in games trying to help us out to make us come out with victories in big games, and they didn’t have to,” Jackson said. “I just felt I owed that to them.”
Even as the expectation is that Jackson will leave early, the true junior said he’ll sit down with his family and make a final decision after the bowl game.
THE SKINNY: A matchup of the runners-up in the ACC and Big Ten championship games will offer a bit of a contrast of styles. Miami’s flashy persona complete with a turnover chain will be relishing in playing what amounts to a home bowl game in Hard Rock Stadium. Wisconsin will look to lull the Miami Hurricanes and fans to sleep with a physical running game and stingy defense.
Miami is undefeated in the recently renovated Hard Rock Stadium and has seen the building electrified this season in big moments like a blowout win over Notre Dame and a big win against Virginia Tech. But the Hurricanes have limped across the finish line of the regular season with a road loss against Pittsburgh and a sound defeat at the hands of Clemson in the ACC title game. Can Mark Richt get Braxton Berrios and the Hurricanes to bounce back and make some big plays against the Badgers?
Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin program has carried on a fine tradition of strong running games. This year it has been freshman running back Jonathan Taylor who has led the Big Ten in rushing behind a strong offensive line up front. But Wisconsin’s running game was a non-factor in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State, suggesting Wisconsin can be stopped if the defense is up to the task. Miami’s defense may not be as talented and loaded as Ohio State’s, but the Hurricanes are better off on defense than the majority of Wisconsin’s opponents this season.
History is also on Miami’s side in the Orange Bowl. The ACC has won five consecutive Orange Bowl games, including College Football Playoff games, since West Virginia blasted Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl. Can Miami keep that streak going for the conference? The Big Ten last had an Orange Bowl winner in 2010 when Iowa topped Georgia Tech. Wisconsin has never played in the Orange Bowl, while Miami is 6-3 all-time in the game dating back to the first Orange Bowl in 1935.
If Wisconsin is going to leave Miami with a win, it will come on the strength of the running game.
THE PICK: Wisconsin 26, Miami 23
WHO: No. 9 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Washington (10-2)
WHAT: The 47th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
THE SKINNY: A year after a debate was waged on which of these two should be included in the College Football Playoff, Washington and Penn State meet in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. This one could be one of the more entertaining games we see this bowl season with plenty of good talent to go around on both sides of the field. After both teams ended their postseason last season with a loss, both Penn State and Washington are looking to make up for it this year.
The running back duo is terrific with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley capable of a highlight any time he touches the ball, if his offensive line gives him room to work. Barkley is going up against a stingy Washington defense so there may not be much room to work for much of the night. This is expected to be the final game of Barkley’s career before heading off to the NFL, where he is likely to be a top 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The stats may not tell the full story of just how dangerous Barkley can be, but he can be a factor running the ball, catching the ball, and returning kicks. Barkley has two kickoff return touchdowns this season and he was named the winner of the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most dynamic player.
Penn State will have their hands busy trying to contain Myles Gaskin of Washington, one of the top offensive players the Pac-12 has to offer. The quarterback comparison is a good one too with Penn State’s Trace McSorley a spunky dual-threat and Washington’s Jake Browning a more traditional dropback passer.
Both offenses will be led by new coordinators on the sidelines after the previous coordinators left to take head coach jobs elsewhere this offseason. While Penn State’s James Franklin is looking for his first major bowl victory after not being able to finish off the Rose Bowl a year ago, Washington’s Chris Petersen is looking for his third Fiesta Bowl victory. This should be a good one, but Penn State may have just enough big plays in them to keep the school’s perfect Fiesta Bowl record unblemished.
THE PICK: Penn State 30, Washington 26