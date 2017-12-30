Ex-LSU WR Trey Quinn leaving SMU early for NFL draft

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The next leg of Trey Quinn‘s winding football journey will, he hopes, take him to the land of professional football.

The SMU wide receiver announced on his Instagram account Friday that he has decided to declare early for the 2018 NFL draft. “Throughout my 4 years in college I’ve had some incredible moments and also dealt with many challenges,” Quinn wrote, “which has led to my growth as a player and a man.

“I couldn’t have done it without those I have leaned on throughout.”

This season, Quinn led the Mustangs in receptions (114), receiving yards (1,236) and receiving touchdowns (13). The catches are the most at the FBS level; the yards are 11th nationally; and the touchdowns are tied for fourth in the country.

The receiver began his collegiate career as a four-star LSU recruit before leaving the Tigers in mid-February of last year and ultimately landing with the Mustangs three months later. The 6-0, 202 pound Quinn was forced to sit out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.