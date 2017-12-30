Hawaii taps Lane Kiffin assistant as new DC

Nearly 5,000 miles away, Hawaii found its next defensive boss.

The football program announced in a press release Friday night that head coach Nick Rolovich has hired Corey Batoon as his new defensive coordinator. Batoon, a native of Honolulu, will replace Legi Suiaunoa, who left to become the defensive line coach at Oregon State.

“We’re excited to announce Corey Batoon as our defensive coordinator,” Rolovich said in a statement. “We’ve had conversations about coming back for some time now and the timing is right. He’s an incredibly smart football coach and is regarded as an excellent recruiter. He’s another local boy on our staff who’s come back home and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Batoon spent the 2017 season holding three titles on Lane Kiffin‘s FAU staff — safeties coach/special teams coordinator/co-defensive coordinator. Batoon’s first and thus far only full-time job at the Power Five level came as the safeties coach and special teams coordinator at Ole Miss in 2015 and 2016.

He began his full-time FBS coaching career as the defensive backs coach at Arkansas State from 2009-11.