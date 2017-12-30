Hawaii taps Lane Kiffin assistant as new DC

Nearly 5,000 miles away, Hawaii found its next defensive boss.
The football program announced in a press release Friday night that head coach Nick Rolovich has hired Corey Batoon as his new defensive coordinator. Batoon, a native of Honolulu, will replace Legi Suiaunoa, who left to become the defensive line coach at Oregon State.
“We’re excited to announce Corey Batoon as our defensive coordinator,” Rolovich said in a statement. “We’ve had conversations about coming back for some time now and the timing is right. He’s an incredibly smart football coach and is regarded as an excellent recruiter. He’s another local boy on our staff who’s come back home and we’re thrilled to have him.”
Batoon spent the 2017 season holding three titles on Lane Kiffin‘s FAU staff — safeties coach/special teams coordinator/co-defensive coordinator. Batoon’s first and thus far only full-time job at the Power Five level came as the safeties coach and special teams coordinator at Ole Miss in 2015 and 2016.
He began his full-time FBS coaching career as the defensive backs coach at Arkansas State from 2009-11.
Two days before kickoff, the intrigue around one of the marquee players in college football is growing.
Yesterday, for the third consecutive day, Baker Mayfield missed a non-football function because of what the football program has described as a minor illness. Mayfield was one of five Oklahoma Sooners offensive players scheduled to meet with the media Friday morning but couldn’t because of the unspecified ailment.
Mayfield didn’t participate in off-field team activities Wednesday and Thursday, including a trip to Disneyland on the former day. Per the school, Mayfield has been practicing as OU prepares for its New Year’s Day matchup with Georgia in the Rose Bowl; how much of a participant he’s been is another great unknown.
Saturday morning, ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Rose Bowl media day, Mayfield was again a no-show because of the mystery ailment.
The Sooners’ College Football semifinal matchup with the Bulldogs is scheduled to kick off shortly after five p.m. ET Monday evening. At this point, it’s expected that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will play in the game.
UPDATED 11:30 a.m. ET: It may not be Michael Jordan‘s flu game, but Mayfield did indeed show up at the Rose Bowl media day after officials told the assembled media the quarterback would be unavailable yet again.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 30 bowl menu, which today features No. 9 vs. No. 11 and No. 6 vs. No. 10 matchups.
WHO: No. 23 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Louisville (8-4)
WHAT: The 73rd TaxSlayer Bowl
WHEN: Sat. Dec. 30th at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
THE LINE: Mississippi State, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 20 Memphis (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
WHAT: The 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
THE LINE: Iowa State, +4
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 9 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Washington (10-2)
WHAT: The 47th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
THE LINE: Washington, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) vs. No. 10 Miami (10-2)
WHAT: The 84th Capital One Orange Bowl
WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
THE LINE: Miami, +4½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
Right or wrong, healthy players sitting out “meaningless” bowl games has become a hot-button issue in the sport of college football. For his part, one of the most talented players in the country never even considered tossing his name into the burgeoning debate.
Later on today, Louisville and No. 23 Mississippi State will square off in the 73rd TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Cardinals are led by Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and a 2017 finalist for the award.
Jackson is also a draft-eligible junior who most believe will leave school early as he’s widely projected as a near-lock to be a first-round pick in the April NFL draft. Because of that elevated draft stock, some thought that Jackson could — or, more to the point, should — sit this postseason game out.
Jackson, though, was having none of that talk.
“[T]he reason I chose to play in it was my teammates, they sat out throughout the year. When they had injuries, they came back in games trying to help us out to make us come out with victories in big games, and they didn’t have to,” Jackson said. “I just felt I owed that to them.”
Even as the expectation is that Jackson will leave early, the true junior said he’ll sit down with his family and make a final decision after the bowl game.
WHO: No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) vs. No. 10 Miami (10-2)
WHAT: The 84th Capital One Orange Bowl
WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
THE SKINNY: A matchup of the runners-up in the ACC and Big Ten championship games will offer a bit of a contrast of styles. Miami’s flashy persona complete with a turnover chain will be relishing in playing what amounts to a home bowl game in Hard Rock Stadium. Wisconsin will look to lull the Miami Hurricanes and fans to sleep with a physical running game and stingy defense.
Miami is undefeated in the recently renovated Hard Rock Stadium and has seen the building electrified this season in big moments like a blowout win over Notre Dame and a big win against Virginia Tech. But the Hurricanes have limped across the finish line of the regular season with a road loss against Pittsburgh and a sound defeat at the hands of Clemson in the ACC title game. Can Mark Richt get Braxton Berrios and the Hurricanes to bounce back and make some big plays against the Badgers?
Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin program has carried on a fine tradition of strong running games. This year it has been freshman running back Jonathan Taylor who has led the Big Ten in rushing behind a strong offensive line up front. But Wisconsin’s running game was a non-factor in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State, suggesting Wisconsin can be stopped if the defense is up to the task. Miami’s defense may not be as talented and loaded as Ohio State’s, but the Hurricanes are better off on defense than the majority of Wisconsin’s opponents this season.
History is also on Miami’s side in the Orange Bowl. The ACC has won five consecutive Orange Bowl games, including College Football Playoff games, since West Virginia blasted Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl. Can Miami keep that streak going for the conference? The Big Ten last had an Orange Bowl winner in 2010 when Iowa topped Georgia Tech. Wisconsin has never played in the Orange Bowl, while Miami is 6-3 all-time in the game dating back to the first Orange Bowl in 1935.
If Wisconsin is going to leave Miami with a win, it will come on the strength of the running game.
THE PICK: Wisconsin 26, Miami 23