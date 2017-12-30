Lamar Jackson feels like he owes it to teammates to play in bowl game

Right or wrong, healthy players sitting out “meaningless” bowl games has become a hot-button issue in the sport of college football. For his part, one of the most talented players in the country never even considered tossing his name into the burgeoning debate.

Later on today, Louisville and No. 23 Mississippi State will square off in the 73rd TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Cardinals are led by Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and a 2017 finalist for the award.

Jackson is also a draft-eligible junior who most believe will leave school early as he’s widely projected as a near-lock to be a first-round pick in the April NFL draft. Because of that elevated draft stock, some thought that Jackson could — or, more to the point, should — sit this postseason game out.

Jackson, though, was having none of that talk.

“[T]he reason I chose to play in it was my teammates, they sat out throughout the year. When they had injuries, they came back in games trying to help us out to make us come out with victories in big games, and they didn’t have to,” Jackson said. “I just felt I owed that to them.”

Even as the expectation is that Jackson will leave early, the true junior said he’ll sit down with his family and make a final decision after the bowl game.