Notre Dame suspends fourth player ahead of facing LSU in Citrus Bowl

As Oprah would say, “you get a suspension! You get a suspension! You get a suspension!” And, finally, “you get a suspension!”

Notre Dame officials have confirmed that sophomore running back Deon McIntosh has been suspended for the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The only reason given for the suspension is an unspecified violation of team rules.

McIntosh, who is third on the team in rushing with 368 yards and five touchdowns, is the fourth Fighting Irish football player, and second running back, to be suspended for the postseason game.

A little over a week ago, the football program announced that two players, wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and running back C.J. Holmes, had been suspended for the bowl game. It was subsequently learned that the suspensions stemmed from shoplifting arrests.

A day later, Brian Kelly confirmed that another Fighting Irish player, tight end Alize Mack, has been suspended as well. Mack’s suspension, though, is unrelated to the incident involving his two teammates and instead attributed some vague “internal team matter.”

Thanks to the suspensions to Mack and Stepherson, as well as an injury to Chase Claypool, Notre Dame will be without three of its top four pass catchers for the game. Claypool is second on the team with 29 catches, while Stepherson’s 19 are tied with Mack for third. All told, the Irish will be down 67 receptions, 927 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns for the bowl game against the Tigers.