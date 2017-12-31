Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn rules out Carlton Davis for Peach Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2017, 12:42 PM EST
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn says All-American cornerback Carlton Davis will not play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day. As Malzahn says, Davis has been ruled out due to illness, but the question remains whether or not Davis will be back in an Auburn uniform next year.

Davis reportedly missed three practices for Auburn this week due to the illness, and he is reportedly no longer in Atlanta with the Tigers preparing for the Peach Bowl. The illness is not believed to be related to the concussion Davis had in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Carlton Davis will not play in our bowl,” Malzahn said Sunday, per Al.com. “He had an illness earlier in the week that has not gotten better. (Davis) went home (Saturday), just felt like he’d be better off there with the illness he has.”

Davis has not announced a decision on whether or not he will enter the NFL Draft in 2018 or return for another year at Auburn. The writing appears to be on the wall that Davis will be moving on, but for now that is nothing but pure speculation. Davis is expected to be a first-round prospect if he does enter the NFL Draft.

UCF (and Nebraska) head coach Scott Frost joked about the news during a press conference Sunday morning, saying he hoped the list of Auburn players missing the game would continue to grow.

Without Davis, Auburn will most likely bump Javaris Davis into the starting role at cornerback.

Wisconsin CB Nick Nelson heading to NFL Draft

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2017, 12:26 PM EST
Once the party died down a bit in Miami after celebrating an Orange Bowl victory, Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson announced he has played his last game in a Badgers uniform. Nelson is heading to the NFL Draft in the spring, bringing his collegiate career to a close on a winning note.

“After praying with my family and just talking, over time, I just felt like that was the best decision to make,” Nelson said after the game, according to a Wisconsin State-Journal report. “I know that, if it’s top three rounds, you might as well go. I don’t think I could help it coming back to school. The opportunity presented itself, and I just went.”

It had been suspected Nelson would be turning pro and there were rumors suggesting he was informing his teammates of his decision leading up to the game, but now he has made it official. His decision comes after receiving a second-round NFL draft grade from the NFL’s Draft Advisory Board. A good showing at the NFL Scouting Combine could help solidify that draft outlook for Nelson.

Nelson recorded 35 tackles and played a role on punt returns for Wisconsin this season. His ability to play defense and special teams will make him a prospect worth watching at the next level.

No. 6 Wisconsin holds off No. 10 Miami in Orange Bowl; Big Ten goes 7-0 in bowls

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2017, 11:40 PM EST
The Big Ten may not have landed a team in the College Football Playoff, but the conference continues to rack up the wins in the bowl season. No. 6 Wisconsin (13-1) improved their bowl game winning streak to four consecutive bowl wins with a 34-24 victory over No. 10 Miami in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami. The bowl win for the Badgers improved the Big Ten to a record of 7-0 this bowl season.

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor capped his record-setting freshman season with 130 rushing yards on 26 carries. Along the way, Taylor broke Adrian Petersen‘s all-time freshman rushing record. Though Taylor was kept out of the endzone, his ability to grind out yardage helped Wisconsin tire out the Miami defense and allowed the Badgers to get something going through the air. Alex Hornibrook passed for 258 yards and four touchdowns, with Danny Davis III catching three of those scores. The Badgers were lifted by a 21-point second quarter and were able to counter Miami in the second half to keep the ACC runners-up at arm’s length.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst improved to 4-1 in bowl games, including a 3-0 mark since his arrival in Madison. The Badgers have also improved their win total each of the past three seasons under Chryst’s watch. This win was much like any Wisconsin had this season, with total dominance in time of possession. Wisconsin held the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game with 24 first downs. Miami struggled to stay on the field, with just two third down conversions out of 10.

The season ends on a three-game losing streak for Miami, but this season proved Mark Richt has been able to turn a corner with the program. Playing in the ACC Championship Game for the first time since joining the ACC was a hurdle that had long been one that could not be cleared. Malik Rosier (who was picked off three times) returning for a senior season should allow Miami to keep the offense improving, and the continued recruiting efforts of Miami and player development under Richt should allow Miami to continue to be a team to watch in the ACC picture. Freshman running back DeeJay Dallas had a 39-yard touchdown run, showing some of the flashes he can offer as well.

Miami will head to Arlington, Texas for a season-opener clash with LSU in AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 2, 2018. The Hurricanes will also host Florida State in cross-division play, as well as the only team to hand them a loss in the regular season, Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin begins the 2018 season at home on Friday, August 31, 2018 with a game against Western Kentucky. The Badgers also host BYU in non-conference play and open Big Ten play on the road against Iowa. The Badgers also draw a tough cross-division rotation on the road with games against Michigan in Ann Arbor and Penn State in State College.

Mark Richt grabs official and Wisconsin is up 24-14 on Miami in Orange Bowl

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2017, 9:47 PM EST
Things started off well for the hometown Miami Hurricanes, but the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl reached halftime with the Wisconsin Badgers establishing control of the game. The Badgers lead the Hurricanes after one half of play in Miami, 24-14.

It took just four plays for Miami’s trademark turnover chain to make an appearance when a  questionable instant replay ruled Wisconsin’s freshman running back Jonathan Taylor had fumbled. Replays showed his knee may have down, but officials felt the ball was coming out as Taylor went to the ground. Wisconsin survived the early Miami offensive opportunity when a Miami field goal sailed wide right. The Badgers responded with a field goal on the next possession, but Miami roared back with a touchdown when Travis Homer finished off a drive with a five-yard run for a score.

Afer a three-and-out by the Badgers defense, Miami kept the momentum going with DeeJay Dallas ripping off a 39-yard touchdown run to put the Hurricanes up 14-3. From there, it has been all Wisconsin. Alex Hornibrook completed a pass to Danny Davis III from 20 yards out shortly after the Badgers defense forced a turnover with an interception of Malik Rosier. Wisconsin’s defense continued to get off the field quickly with back-to-back three-and-outs, and Wisconsin took the lead on a Hornibrook pass to A.J. Taylor.

Wisconsin added another touchdown pass form Hornibrook to Davis III late in the half to create a 24-14 lead. That happened shortly after Miami head coach Mark Richt was flagged for contacting an official by the arm during a timeout. What sparked the rage is not quite clear, as Richt only said “If you watch the tape, you’ll see” when asked about the incident by ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath.

During the first half, Wisconsin’s Taylor set a new freshman rushing record for the most rushing yards in a season by a freshman, passing Adrian Peterson‘s record from 2004. None other than Wisconsin legend Ron Dayne offered his congratulations on Twitter.

No. 9 Penn State tops No. 11 Washington in Fiesta Bowl as B1G sweeps Pac-12

AP
By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
No. 9 Penn State burst to a 28-7 lead and held on for a 35-28 win over No. 11 Washington to take the Fiesta Bowl. The triumph clinched back-to-back 11-win seasons for Penn State for the first time since 2008-09 and moved the Nittany Lions to 7-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl, but it was hard to limit Saturday’s result strictly to what happened on the field.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 were both left out of the College Football Playoff this winter, and the leagues responded in completely opposite fashions. Penn State’s win lifted the Big Ten to 6-0 with two games still to go, while the Pac-12 completed its postseason with a dismal 1-8 mark, including losses in all four contests against the Big Ten. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, the 1-8 record is the worst bowl season ever by a Power 5 conference.

The Nittany Lions accepted the ball to open the game and promptly moved 83 yards in eight plays, the final 48 on a Trace McSorley dime to DaeSean Hamilton. McSorley fired an interception in the end zone on Penn State’s next possession, but made up for that mistake by piloting an 11-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a 2-yard Saquon Barkley rush to put the Lions up 14-0 just over a dozen minutes into the game.

Needing a score, Chris Petersen cracked open his book of trick plays. Jake Browning fired a backward pass to wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who then lofted the ball to defensive lineman Will Dissly for a 52-yard gain down to the Penn State 12. Browning put the Huskies on the board two plays later on a 1-yard keeper. 

Though Washington (10-3) was back in the game, that didn’t last long. Penn State pushed the lead back to two scores with a 7-play, 76-yard touchdown drive, then broke it open when Barkley charged for a 92-yard touchdown run to give the Nittany Lions a 28-7 lead at the 9:01 mark of the second quarter.

The Huskies cut back into the deficit with help from Penn State, thanks to a fumbled exchange between McSorley and backup running back Miles Sanders at their own 33. Myles Gaskin pulled the Huskies back within 14 with a 13-yard scoring jaunt with 4:15 to play in the half. Washington then opened the second half with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended on a 28-yard toss from Browning to Aaron Fuller.

Their deficit shrunk to seven points for the first time since it was 7-0, Penn State responded with a 70-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Hamilton’s second touchdown catch of the game and the 212th total grab of his career, setting the Penn State career record. The Nittany Lions had a chance to push their advantage to three scores early in the fourth quarter, marching to the Washington 18, but McSorley’s 2nd-and-5 pass was tipped and intercepted.

Washington could not immediately capitalize but did on its next possession, as Gaskin burst free for a 69-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 35-28 with 6:52 to play. Penn State consumed all but 34 remaining seconds on its ensuing drive, setting up a 4th-and-1 that would have clinched the game. However, the Nittany Lions were flagged for a false start and, faced now with a 4th-and-6, Tyler Davis‘s 45-yard field goal sailed wide right, giving Washington the ball back at its own 28.

Armed with no timeouts, Washington attempted a hook-and-ladder play but, playing on the same field as the mythic 2007 Fiesta Bowl, no miracle was in order for Petersen’s team this time. Dante Pettis crossed midfield with the opportunity to go out of bounds and regroup for a Hail Mary, but his lateral attempt back toward the middle of the field was intercepted by Penn State’s Brandon Smith.

In (probably) the final game for college football’s best backfield tandem, McSorley and Barkley were as good as ever. McSorley completed 32-of-41 passes — including a perfect 12-of-12 on third down — for 342 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 12 times for 60 yards, and Barkley rushed 18 times for 137 yards and two scores while catching seven passes for 38 yards. Hamilton added five grabs for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Facing a defense that ranked in the top five nearly across the board, Penn State gained 545 yards on 6.9 yards per play with 25 first downs and 13 third-down conversions on 17 tries.

Browning completed 18-of-28 passes for 175 yards and a score, while Gaskin led the Huskies with 14 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns.