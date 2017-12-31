Texas LB Malik Jefferson declares for the 2018 NFL Draft

In a likely expected decision, Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson has opted to forgo his senior season with the Texas Longhorns and has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Jefferson did so by way of a short video announcement shared by The Players’ Tribune.

Jefferson is coming off a standout season with the Longhorns, earning Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Big 12 and All-American recognition. Jefferson was ruled out of the Texas Bowl due to a case of turf toe. At the time the injury was reported, there was no NFL decision to share according to Texas head coach Tom Herman, but the injury and the decision to rule him out for the bowl game seemed to suggest Jefferson had seen his last down on the field wearing a Texas football jersey.

Texas LB @Official_MalikJ declares for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/bfHLDHUGiy — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 31, 2017

Jefferson is considered to be a likely player to go early in the NFL Draft and will be one of the top linebackers in the draft. Jefferson led Texas with 100 tackles, including 79 solo tackles.

