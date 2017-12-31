Penn State’s Saquon Barkley declares for NFL draft

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley said he would announce his decision when he felt the time was right. A day after helping lead Penn State to a victory in the Fiesta Bowl, Barkley has revealed his decision. He’s going to the NFL.

As many suspected would be the case, Barkley will skip his final year of eligibility at Penn State and enter the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft and the top running back selected. Barkley announced his decision on his Instagram account with a lengthy letter to the Penn State community.

Barkley finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2017 but won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. A consensus All-American and a two-time Chicago Tribune Silver Football recipient as the Big Ten’s best player, Barkley was a key player in Penn State’s rise the past two seasons in a brand new offense. The former four-star recruit rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 632 yards and three touchdowns this season. Barkley also had an impact on special teams, where he returned 15 kickoffs for 426 yards and two touchdowns, both at the start of games.

Barkley’s departure from Penn State leaves the door open for Miles Sanders to take over the bulk of the running duties next season. Also a former top running back recruit from Pennsylvania, Sanders carried the football 31 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 and continued to take over some special teams duties as well, as he did as a freshman in 2016. Penn State also adds Ricky Slade in the Class of 2018 to the running back haul as the Nittany Lions look to replace the production of Barkley next season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB