Stanford’s David Shaw wins 2017 Dodd Trophy as coach of the year

Stanford head coach David Shaw is taking some hardware with him into the offseason. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Shaw has been named this season’s Dodd Trophy winner as their coach of the year.
“We are proud to present college football’s most prestigious coaching award to Coach Shaw this year,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Dodd Foundation. “Coach Dodd always emphasized that a coach’s role reached well beyond the football field into all aspects of life. Coach Shaw truly exemplifies the spirit of the award with his continued commitment to excellence in the classroom, on the football field and throughout the community.”
The Dodd Trophy is awarded to the coach who is deemed to best represent the qualities that make up the award; scholarship, leadership, and integrity in addition to success on the field.
Dodd previously was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year after leading Stanford into the Pac-12 Championship Game and seeing running back Bryce Love emerge as a Heisman Trophy contender (Love finished second behind Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield). Shaw was recognized for his work off the field as well as a member of the Football Advisory Committee for USA Football.
Shaw beat out finalists Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Scott Frost (UCF), Mark Richt (Miami), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) for the award. Winners from the previous two years and coaches in their first years at new institutions are not eligible for the award. Shaw is the second straight Pac-12 coach to win the award, joining Mike MacIntyre of Colorado who won the award in 2016.
In a likely expected decision, Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson has opted to forgo his senior season with the Texas Longhorns and has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Jefferson did so by way of a short video announcement shared by The Players’ Tribune.
Jefferson is coming off a standout season with the Longhorns, earning Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Big 12 and All-American recognition. Jefferson was ruled out of the Texas Bowl due to a case of turf toe. At the time the injury was reported, there was no NFL decision to share according to Texas head coach Tom Herman, but the injury and the decision to rule him out for the bowl game seemed to suggest Jefferson had seen his last down on the field wearing a Texas football jersey.
Jefferson is considered to be a likely player to go early in the NFL Draft and will be one of the top linebackers in the draft. Jefferson led Texas with 100 tackles, including 79 solo tackles.
North Carolina linebacker Andre Smith will pass on his final year of eligibility to go play in the NFL in 2018. UNC officially announced Smith’s intention to declare for the NFL Draft on Sunday, and Smith shared the new son his Twitter account.
Smith started 17 games for the Tar Heels but missed most of the 2017 season after going down with a season-ending knee injury in a September 9 game against Louisville. SMith’s college career ends with 187 tackles, a pair of sacks and two interceptions. In 2016, Smith averaged 8.7 tackles per game. He had 21 tackles in two games this season, including a 73-yard interception return against Cal.
Given his recent injury history, it makes sense to go into the NFL Draft now rather than return to play college football next season. Returning for another season may have served his NFL Draft stock well if he was at full strength for a full season and proved an ability to come back from the knee injury, but if the advice of those he trusts suggested he would fare well in the draft next spring, then there is little incentive for coming back next season.
Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon has been honored by the Football Writers Association of America with the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award.
The award is given to the player that best satisfies the criteria for the award form the FWAA, including displays of courage on or of the field, overcoming injury or physical handicap, or living through hardship. Dixon’s background story is a testament to how much he has prevailed through.
“I’ve always had to face trials and tribulations in some form or matter,” Dixon said in a video feature in October. “Though I had relatives and family that were close, and I knew they loved me – I know they always meant the best and loved me — but I felt like nothing was ever stable. I felt like it was always somebody leaving.”
Dixon had a brother who was convicted of attempted murder and the Badgers safety spent his younger years in foster care while his mother struggled to provide for the family. Dixon’s father battled drug addiction. Dixon was recently reunited with his mother after 15 years on Christmas.
“I feel like my hardships and trials have built me to who I am today and I’m proud of them,” Dixon said, per the FWAA. “I wouldn’t take nothing back. I wouldn’t change one thing, not one single event that ever happened in my life. I’m grateful for them, in all honesty.”
Previous winners of the FWAA Courage Award include James Conner (Pitt, 2016), Eric LeGrand (Rutgers, 2010), and the entire Tulane football team (2005).
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk broke his wrist in a Week 2 game against Boise State, but he put off surgery on his wrist until after the end of the regular season. According to a report from Cougfan on the 247 Sports network, Falk intended to play in the Holiday Bowl against Michigan State but the wrist continued to get worse and forced Falk to undergo surgery prior to the bowl game.
Falk was able to continue playing with the injury, which was covered up for the rest of the season because it was his non-throwing hand. However, the hand was still vulnerable to further damage while playing. Falk was given medical clearance to continue playing as long as the wrist was properly protected. Falk played every game with a small cast around his wrist, and the cast was covered in a glove. Both were removed immediately after a game to not arise suspicion and questioning from media members covering the Cougars this season.
Tyler Hillinski got the start in the Holiday Bowl in place of Falk, although head coach Mike Leach did not want to address the injury status of Falk after the game, which is typical for Leach.
Falk passed for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.