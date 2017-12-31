Stanford’s David Shaw wins 2017 Dodd Trophy as coach of the year

Stanford head coach David Shaw is taking some hardware with him into the offseason. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Shaw has been named this season’s Dodd Trophy winner as their coach of the year.

“We are proud to present college football’s most prestigious coaching award to Coach Shaw this year,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Dodd Foundation. “Coach Dodd always emphasized that a coach’s role reached well beyond the football field into all aspects of life. Coach Shaw truly exemplifies the spirit of the award with his continued commitment to excellence in the classroom, on the football field and throughout the community.”

The Dodd Trophy is awarded to the coach who is deemed to best represent the qualities that make up the award; scholarship, leadership, and integrity in addition to success on the field.

Dodd previously was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year after leading Stanford into the Pac-12 Championship Game and seeing running back Bryce Love emerge as a Heisman Trophy contender (Love finished second behind Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield). Shaw was recognized for his work off the field as well as a member of the Football Advisory Committee for USA Football.

Shaw beat out finalists Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Scott Frost (UCF), Mark Richt (Miami), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) for the award. Winners from the previous two years and coaches in their first years at new institutions are not eligible for the award. Shaw is the second straight Pac-12 coach to win the award, joining Mike MacIntyre of Colorado who won the award in 2016.

