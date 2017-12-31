UNC linebacker Andre Smith heading off to NFL

North Carolina linebacker Andre Smith will pass on his final year of eligibility to go play in the NFL in 2018. UNC officially announced Smith’s intention to declare for the NFL Draft on Sunday, and Smith shared the new son his Twitter account.

Thank you Carolina! Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Duval county that everybody said was too small I will forever bleed Carolina Blue! pic.twitter.com/c4zLaxeETM — Andre The Giant ⚡️ (@AndreSmith_9) December 31, 2017

The tears flowing rn so thankful 🙏🏾 — Andre The Giant ⚡️ (@AndreSmith_9) December 31, 2017

Smith started 17 games for the Tar Heels but missed most of the 2017 season after going down with a season-ending knee injury in a September 9 game against Louisville. SMith’s college career ends with 187 tackles, a pair of sacks and two interceptions. In 2016, Smith averaged 8.7 tackles per game. He had 21 tackles in two games this season, including a 73-yard interception return against Cal.

Given his recent injury history, it makes sense to go into the NFL Draft now rather than return to play college football next season. Returning for another season may have served his NFL Draft stock well if he was at full strength for a full season and proved an ability to come back from the knee injury, but if the advice of those he trusts suggested he would fare well in the draft next spring, then there is little incentive for coming back next season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB