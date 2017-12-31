Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon wins FWAA Courage Award

Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon has been honored by the Football Writers Association of America with the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award.

The award is given to the player that best satisfies the criteria for the award form the FWAA, including displays of courage on or of the field, overcoming injury or physical handicap, or living through hardship. Dixon’s background story is a testament to how much he has prevailed through.

“I’ve always had to face trials and tribulations in some form or matter,” Dixon said in a video feature in October. “Though I had relatives and family that were close, and I knew they loved me – I know they always meant the best and loved me — but I felt like nothing was ever stable. I felt like it was always somebody leaving.”

Dixon had a brother who was convicted of attempted murder and the Badgers safety spent his younger years in foster care while his mother struggled to provide for the family. Dixon’s father battled drug addiction. Dixon was recently reunited with his mother after 15 years on Christmas.

“I feel like my hardships and trials have built me to who I am today and I’m proud of them,” Dixon said, per the FWAA. “I wouldn’t take nothing back. I wouldn’t change one thing, not one single event that ever happened in my life. I’m grateful for them, in all honesty.”

Previous winners of the FWAA Courage Award include James Conner (Pitt, 2016), Eric LeGrand (Rutgers, 2010), and the entire Tulane football team (2005).

