WSU QB Luke Falk broke wrist in Week 2 and held off surgery

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk broke his wrist in a Week 2 game against Boise State, but he put off surgery on his wrist until after the end of the regular season. According to a report from Cougfan on the 247 Sports network, Falk intended to play in the Holiday Bowl against Michigan State but the wrist continued to get worse and forced Falk to undergo surgery prior to the bowl game.

Falk was able to continue playing with the injury, which was covered up for the rest of the season because it was his non-throwing hand. However, the hand was still vulnerable to further damage while playing. Falk was given medical clearance to continue playing as long as the wrist was properly protected. Falk played every game with a small cast around his wrist, and the cast was covered in a glove. Both were removed immediately after a game to not arise suspicion and questioning from media members covering the Cougars this season.

Tyler Hillinski got the start in the Holiday Bowl in place of Falk, although head coach Mike Leach did not want to address the injury status of Falk after the game, which is typical for Leach.

Falk passed for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

