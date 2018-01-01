CFT Previews: Allstate Sugar Bowl

WHO: No. 1 Clemson (12-1) vs. No. 4 Alabama (11-1)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff at the 83rd Allstate Sugar Bowl
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
THE SKINNY: It’s Tide-Tigers III. The first was an unexpected shootout with multiple lead changes. The second was an instant classic. Can this one possibly top the other two?
The blueprint for the re-rematch will be the same as last year’s game: Can Clemson stay on the field and put Jalen Hurts into obvious passing situations? The Tigers weren’t particularly efficient in last year’s 35-31 win, averaging just 5.16 yards per play, but quantity mattered as much or more than quality. Clemson ran 99 plays, gained 31 first downs and owned a near 10-minute time of possession advantage, a strategy that wore the Alabama defense out and allowed Clemson to mount its comeback with 21 fourth-quarter points.
Hurts hit just 13-of-31 passes for 131 yards — 4.2 per attempt — though he did lead Alabama on a 6-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 30-yard touchdown run, to put the Tide back on top at 31-28 with 2:07 remaining.
Led by Kelly Bryant‘s dual-threat ability, Clemson ranks eighth nationally in third-down conversions at nearly 47 percent, and Hurts hasn’t exactly refined his third-down passing this season. He’s thrown all of 12 passes this season when facing a third down between seven and nine yards. If Clemson can corral Alabama’s running game — a big ask — the Tigers will win the game.
The thought here is they can.
THE PICK: Clemson 31, Alabama 24
Taking a quick-hit look at the Jan. 1 bowl menu
WHO: Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4)
WHAT: The 32nd Outback Bowl
WHEN: January 1st at noon ET on ESPN2
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
THE LINE: South Carolina, +7½
WHO: No. 12 UCF (12-0) vs. No. 7 Auburn (10-3)
WHAT: The 50th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
THE LINE: UCF, +10½
WHO: No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3) vs. No. 17 LSU (9-3)
WHAT: The 72nd Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl
WHEN: Jan. 1st at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
THE LINE: Notre Dame, +3
WHO: No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
WHAT: The 104th Rose Bowl
WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
THE LINE: Oklahoma, +2
WHO: No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff at the 104th Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
THE SKINNY: The Granddaddy of Them All will live up to that billing on New Year’s Day as the College Football Playoff once again returns to the most prestigious bowl of them all. This year’s matchup of two teams who do not regularly make their way out West promises to be extra special as it pits the best offense in the sport against one of FBS’ top defenses.
The Sooners are of course led by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the maestro of the team’s Air Raid attack that has been responsible for putting up more yards per play and per game than anybody. Adding to the intrigue of seeing the colorful signal-caller is the fact that he has been dealing with an illness in the week leading up to the game (but has been practicing). There are no doubts that Mayfield will play in the game but the best player in the country not being at 100 percent could be an issue against a defense that is second nationally against the pass.
Oklahoma is not all about their QB though as they have a host of All-Americans that have helped them reach this point as well. You can start with the guy protecting Mayfield’s blindside in left tackle Orlando Brown or his favorite target in tight end Mark Andrews but don’t discount the impact that end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will have in this matchup either as he’s capable of shutting down opposing offenses as one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12.
Waiting for them will be the SEC champs, who used a familiar formula of excellent defense and a top-notch ground game to power their way into a semifinal. Led by All-American linebacker Roquan Smith, the Bulldogs allow just over 13 points per game and are as stingy as they come with the best front seven in the country. Fast and physical is a common refrain you hear when describing the unit and that should come as no surprise with a defensive-minded head coach in Kirby Smart and veteran defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
Offensively, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is the rare true freshman to guide his team to such a successful season but has been just what the team needed since taking over for the injured Jacob Eason in the season opener. While he lacks the gaudy passing stats of his opposite number, that’s not that big of a deal considering he has no qualms turning around and handing it off to the stable of tailbacks the Bulldogs have. That includes the prolific tandem of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who may be the best tailback duo in college football history given their production the past four years.
It should all make for one of the most enticing matchups of the entire bowl season and that’s before you dig into the bigger aspirations both Georgia and Oklahoma have of capturing another national title next week in Atlanta. There’s a little bit of a history element involved as well as this will be the first meeting all-time between the two powerhouses and just the second trip to Pasadena for either side.
The Rose Bowl could play out a number of different ways but chances are high that it’s a close, hard-fought affair that sees the Sooners squeak out a close one in the fourth quarter thanks to their outstanding quarterback.
THE PICK: Oklahoma 33, Georgia 30
WHO: No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3) vs. No. 17 LSU (9-3)
WHAT: The 72nd Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl
WHEN: Jan. 1st at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
THE SKINNY: There are few bowl matchups that excite quite like name brands Notre Dame and LSU clashing on a neutral field. While both of these top 25 teams enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back campaign in 2017, this year’s rematch of a postseason meeting from 2014 might be more about who isn’t playing in the game than who is.
For the Tigers, injuries have been a recurring theme for this team and fresh faces replacing big names is nothing new. Still, the number of impact guys that will be missing in action includes star pass rusher Arden Key and linebackers Corey Thompson and Donnie Alexander. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the nation’s highest-paid coordinator for a reason though so no need to pour one out for him, but he still faces quite the challenge against an offense averaging over 35 points a game and rushing for over six yards a carry on the year.
Luckily for LSU, tailback Derrius Guice should be good to go in this one and he could provide a nice boost to a unit that has struggled with consistency at times. That could be one reason why offensive coordinator Matt Canada is reportedly on his way out the door but there’s still plenty of weapons to worry about from wideout D.J. Chark to underrated tight end John David Moore.
Notre Dame likewise has plenty of firepower on the offensive side but will be missing some key pieces after receiver Kevin Stepherson was suspended and the tight end position in particular is extremely thin. That might not matter much if junior tailback Josh Adams can get going running the football after compiling 1,386 yards at a whopping 7.3 yards per carry over the course of 2017. His stellar play has been key to the team’s resurgence from that 4-8 disaster from a season ago and helped starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush (16 TDs, six INTs) grow into the role.
While LSU enters the game trending a little higher than their opponent from the North based on how the end of the regular season played out, Notre Dame will no doubt be plenty motivated to hit the double-digit win plateau to cap a heck of a reversal from what happened last year. The Irish are still capable of playing like a team that was in the top five in the College Football Playoff rankings and have a healthier roster heading down to Orlando so it shouldn’t be surprising at all to see them take home a win over a solid SEC team to ring in the new year.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 31, LSU 23
WHO: No. 12 UCF (12-0) vs. No. 7 Auburn (10-3)
WHAT: The 50th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
THE SKINNY: Before we go any further, let’s establish one thing — teams from so-called mid-major conferences are 7-3 against Power 5 leagues in BCS/New Year’s Six games. Any advantage you think Auburn gains simply from being in the SEC or UCF cedes from playing in the AAC needs to be wiped from your mind immediately. If Auburn wins, it will have to be because the Tigers are better on the field than the Knights, not from any osmosis-like strength gained simply from playing Georgia and Alabama.
That said, Auburn is very much capable of winning because Auburn is quite good. The Tigers’ defense, specifically the defensive front, is two steps beyond anything UCF has faced this season. This is a team that held Clemson to 2.67 yards a carry and Georgia to 1.44. Jarrett Stidham is an efficient signal-caller, hitting two-thirds of his throws for 8.6 yards per attempt with 17 touchdowns against four interceptions, and Kerryon Johnson is ready to handle the load after rushing just 13 times in the SEC Championship loss to Georgia.
Having said that, UCF’s offense is also better than anything Auburn has faced this season. In a world where Baker Mayfield does not exist, McKenzie Milton is within a whisker of Jameis Winston‘s 2013 season for posting the most-efficient season by a quarterback in the past six years. He connects on 69.2 percent of his throws for an insane 10.5 yards per attempt with 35 touchdowns versus nine picks. Milton’s last time out saw him complete 28 passes for 494 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 69 times for another touchdown, in a 62-55 AAC championship win over Memphis.
As with any bowl game, the question of motivation and focus is at play here. Scott Frost and his staff have delayed their impending moves to Nebraska to coach this game, which could end up working to UCF’s favor or its detriment. Auburn played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its most recent game, and will also open the 2018 season there against Washington.
If UCF can contain Johnson, the Knights have a chance to win. If not, they won’t.
THE PICK: Auburn 31, UCF 27