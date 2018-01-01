CFT Previews: Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl

WHO: No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3) vs. No. 17 LSU (9-3)
WHAT: The 72nd Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl
WHEN: Jan. 1st at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
THE SKINNY: There are few bowl matchups that excite quite like name brands Notre Dame and LSU clashing on a neutral field. While both of these top 25 teams enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back campaign in 2017, this year’s rematch of a postseason meeting from 2014 might be more about who isn’t playing in the game than who is.
For the Tigers, injuries have been a recurring theme for this team and fresh faces replacing big names is nothing new. Still, the number of impact guys that will be missing in action includes star pass rusher Arden Key and linebackers Corey Thompson and Donnie Alexander. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the nation’s highest-paid coordinator for a reason though so no need to pour one out for him, but he still faces quite the challenge against an offense averaging over 35 points a game and rushing for over six yards a carry on the year.
Luckily for LSU, tailback Derrius Guice should be good to go in this one and he could provide a nice boost to a unit that has struggled with consistency at times. That could be one reason why offensive coordinator Matt Canada is reportedly on his way out the door but there’s still plenty of weapons to worry about from wideout D.J. Chark to underrated tight end John David Moore.
Notre Dame likewise has plenty of firepower on the offensive side but will be missing some key pieces after receiver Kevin Stepherson was suspended and the tight end position in particular is extremely thin. That might not matter much if junior tailback Josh Adams can get going running the football after compiling 1,386 yards at a whopping 7.3 yards per carry over the course of 2017. His stellar play has been key to the team’s resurgence from that 4-8 disaster from a season ago and helped starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush (16 TDs, six INTs) grow into the role.
While LSU enters the game trending a little higher than their opponent from the North based on how the end of the regular season played out, Notre Dame will no doubt be plenty motivated to hit the double-digit win plateau to cap a heck of a reversal from what happened last year. The Irish are still capable of playing like a team that was in the top five in the College Football Playoff rankings and have a healthier roster heading down to Orlando so it shouldn’t be surprising at all to see them take home a win over a solid SEC team to ring in the new year.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 31, LSU 23
WHO: No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff at the 104th Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
THE SKINNY: The Granddaddy of Them All will live up to that billing on New Year’s Day as the College Football Playoff once again returns to the most prestigious bowl of them all. This year’s matchup of two teams who do not regularly make their way out West promises to be extra special as it pits the best offense in the sport against one of FBS’ top defenses.
The Sooners are of course led by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the maestro of the team’s Air Raid attack that has been responsible for putting up more yards per play and per game than anybody. Adding to the intrigue of seeing the colorful signal-caller is the fact that he has been dealing with an illness in the week leading up to the game (but has been practicing). There are no doubts that Mayfield will play in the game but the best player in the country not being at 100 percent could be an issue against a defense that is second nationally against the pass.
Oklahoma is not all about their QB though as they have a host of All-Americans that have helped them reach this point as well. You can start with the guy protecting Mayfield’s blindside in left tackle Orlando Brown or his favorite target in tight end Mark Andrews but don’t discount the impact that end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will have in this matchup either as he’s capable of shutting down opposing offenses as one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12.
Waiting for them will be the SEC champs, who used a familiar formula of excellent defense and a top-notch ground game to power their way into a semifinal. Led by All-American linebacker Roquan Smith, the Bulldogs allow just over 13 points per game and are as stingy as they come with the best front seven in the country. Fast and physical is a common refrain you hear when describing the unit and that should come as no surprise with a defensive-minded head coach in Kirby Smart and veteran defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
Offensively, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is the rare true freshman to guide his team to such a successful season but has been just what the team needed since taking over for the injured Jacob Eason in the season opener. While he lacks the gaudy passing stats of his opposite number, that’s not that big of a deal considering he has no qualms turning around and handing it off to the stable of tailbacks the Bulldogs have. That includes the prolific tandem of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who may be the best tailback duo in college football history given their production the past four years.
It should all make for one of the most enticing matchups of the entire bowl season and that’s before you dig into the bigger aspirations both Georgia and Oklahoma have of capturing another national title next week in Atlanta. There’s a little bit of a history element involved as well as this will be the first meeting all-time between the two powerhouses and just the second trip to Pasadena for either side.
The Rose Bowl could play out a number of different ways but chances are high that it’s a close, hard-fought affair that sees the Sooners squeak out a close one in the fourth quarter thanks to their outstanding quarterback.
THE PICK: Oklahoma 33, Georgia 30
WHO: No. 12 UCF (12-0) vs. No. 7 Auburn (10-3)
WHAT: The 50th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
THE SKINNY: Before we go any further, let’s establish one thing — teams from so-called mid-major conferences are 7-3 against Power 5 leagues in BCS/New Year’s Six games. Any advantage you think Auburn gains simply from being in the SEC or UCF cedes from playing in the AAC needs to be wiped from your mind immediately. If Auburn wins, it will have to be because the Tigers are better on the field than the Knights, not from any osmosis-like strength gained simply from playing Georgia and Alabama.
That said, Auburn is very much capable of winning because Auburn is quite good. The Tigers’ defense, specifically the defensive front, is two steps beyond anything UCF has faced this season. This is a team that held Clemson to 2.67 yards a carry and Georgia to 1.44. Jarrett Stidham is an efficient signal-caller, hitting two-thirds of his throws for 8.6 yards per attempt with 17 touchdowns against four interceptions, and Kerryon Johnson is ready to handle the load after rushing just 13 times in the SEC Championship loss to Georgia.
Having said that, UCF’s offense is also better than anything Auburn has faced this season. In a world where Baker Mayfield does not exist, McKenzie Milton is within a whisker of Jameis Winston‘s 2013 season for posting the most-efficient season by a quarterback in the past six years. He connects on 69.2 percent of his throws for an insane 10.5 yards per attempt with 35 touchdowns versus nine picks. Milton’s last time out saw him complete 28 passes for 494 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 69 times for another touchdown, in a 62-55 AAC championship win over Memphis.
As with any bowl game, the question of motivation and focus is at play here. Scott Frost and his staff have delayed their impending moves to Nebraska to coach this game, which could end up working to UCF’s favor or its detriment. Auburn played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its most recent game, and will also open the 2018 season there against Washington.
If UCF can contain Johnson, the Knights have a chance to win. If not, they won’t.
THE PICK: Auburn 31, UCF 27
WHO: Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4)
WHAT: The 32nd Outback Bowl
WHEN: January 1st at noon ET on ESPN2
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
THE SKINNY: The last time these two teams met in the Outback Bowl, Jadeveon Clowney delivered a hit that will live in highlight reel infamy. While this year’s edition may not have a player at the same level of the No. 1 pick, it could nevertheless be quite an interesting matchup between a pair of head coaches and programs who are hoping for a bit of a breakthrough in securing a ninth win.
Expect a heavy dose of the run game either way as both teams love to establish things between the tackles and milk the clock. Wolverines tailback Karan Higdon has a chance to crack the 1,000-yard mark with a solid effort in this one and he’ll likely be the focus of the offensive attack with quarterback Brandon Peters still a bit of a question mark despite a solid debut in difficult circumstances.
Michigan’s offense is not the horse they rode in on, however, as coordinator Don Brown’s defense is the real reason Jim Harbaugh’s side is a dangerous one by allowing just 18.3 points per game and ranking third in the country in total defense. They’re led up front by the terrific defensive line duo of Maurice Hurst and Rashan Gary, who are two of the best in the game and capable of wreaking havoc no matter if it’s run or pass.
All things considered, South Carolina enters their bowl as a bit of an overachiever with eight wins. Their best playmaker (WR Deebo Samuel) was lost in September and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper was fired after the team ranked 98th in the country in scoring. Still, there’s plenty of talent left on the roster for Will Muschamp and company and quarterback Jake Bentley can find guys downfield as well as beat you scrambling.
Given how intense both head coaches are, motivation and playing hard probably won’t be an issue in this one. The Wolverines enter as the much more talented team though and should have the upper hand over a Gamecocks lineup that is still a bit in flux. Both sides are aiming to have a big 2018 given what players are returning but a big bowl win under the sun might go a little longer for Harbaugh’s group in what could be a bit a low-scoring affair.
THE PICK: Michigan 27, South Carolina 16
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley said he would announce his decision when he felt the time was right. A day after helping lead Penn State to a victory in the Fiesta Bowl, Barkley has revealed his decision. He’s going to the NFL.
As many suspected would be the case, Barkley will skip his final year of eligibility at Penn State and enter the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft and the top running back selected. Barkley announced his decision on his Instagram account with a lengthy letter to the Penn State community.
Barkley finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2017 but won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. A consensus All-American and a two-time Chicago Tribune Silver Football recipient as the Big Ten’s best player, Barkley was a key player in Penn State’s rise the past two seasons in a brand new offense. The former four-star recruit rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 632 yards and three touchdowns this season. Barkley also had an impact on special teams, where he returned 15 kickoffs for 426 yards and two touchdowns, both at the start of games.
Barkley’s departure from Penn State leaves the door open for Miles Sanders to take over the bulk of the running duties next season. Also a former top running back recruit from Pennsylvania, Sanders carried the football 31 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 and continued to take over some special teams duties as well, as he did as a freshman in 2016. Penn State also adds Ricky Slade in the Class of 2018 to the running back haul as the Nittany Lions look to replace the production of Barkley next season.