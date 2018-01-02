Alabama an early favorite over Georgia for CFP title

The stage is set for the fourth playoff title game, and so are the early wagering odds.
Georgia stunned Oklahoma in come-from-behind, double-overtime fashion in the first College Football Playoff semifinal this New Year’s Day, while Alabama dominated Clemson in the second. This will mark the first CFP championship game pitting two teams from the same conference, and the first since the 2011 BCS title game (LSU-‘Bama) was an all-SEC affair as well
The Bulldogs had come into their Rose Bowl matchup as two-point underdogs while the Crimson Tide was a three-point favorite; entering the first of six days worth of hype prior to next Monday night’s championship game, the Tide is anywhere from a four- to 5.5-point favorites according to various betting establishments.
BookMaker.eu has also established Alabama as an early four-point favorite. The sportsbook also offered up an explanation for its initial line:
The way the semis unfolded certainly factors into the oddsmaking for this matchup, given that Alabama played such a complete game and looked like juggernauts while Georgia simply appeared to be on the right side of a shootout. The thought was to be higher than a field goal to give Alabama the respect it deserves, but not near a touchdown where we’re giving too much value to a quality Georgia club.
Alabama and Georgia, coached by Nick Saban‘s former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart — Saban is 11-0 vs. former assistants — last met in 2015, a 38-10 win by the Tide. In fact, Saban has won the last three games vs. UGA after losing to them his first season at UA in 2007.
Of course, a fourth straight win would tie Saban with the legendary Bear Bryant for most career national championships with six.
New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will have a big hole and sizable shoes to fill along the offensive line this coming offseason.
Very early Tuesday morning, Nick Gates took to Twitter to announce that he will be foregoing his senior season with the Cornhuskers in order to make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft this coming April. The veteran offensive lineman said he came to the decision, which was a long time in the making, after discussions with family, friends and coaches.
Gates started 25 games at left tackle the past two seasons for the Cornhuskers. All told, he started 36 games along the line during his time in Lincoln.
Gates is the second NU player with eligibility remaining to leave the football program early this offseason. Last week, starting quarterback Tanner Lee announced his decision to make himself available for the NFL draft this coming April.
The next stop on Gary Andersen‘s coaching journey will once take him back to the Beehive State.
Utah announced that Kyle Whittingham has added Andersen to his Utes coaching staff. Andersen, who will carry the title of associate head coach and serve as an unspecified defensive assistant, will officially begin his duties Jan. 9, the date the NCAA rule that adds a 10th assistant goes into effect.
This will mark Andersen’s third coaching stint at his alma mater, the first coming from 1997-2202 and the second from 2004-2008.
“Returning to the Utah football family is something my wife Stacey and I are very excited about,” said Andersen in a statement. “Having an opportunity to coach at your alma mater is somewhat unusual and having the opportunity to do it again is certainly special. Kyle Whittingham is a great coach and I look forward to working alongside him again. I am fired up to meet the players and go to work.”
Andersen left Utah the second time to take over as the head coach at Utah State in 2009, where he spent four seasons before leaving for Wisconsin. After two seasons in Madison, he abruptly left to take the same job at Oregon State.
In the middle of his third season at the Pac-12 OSU, Andersen abruptly quit as the Beavers’ head coach.
“We’re looking forward to Gary rejoining our staff,” Whittingham said. “Gary brings a wealth of high-level coaching experience to the program, including serving as the head coach at two Power Five schools. During his previous time on our staff, he developed some of the best defensive linemen in Utah history. In addition, he is an excellent recruiter and motivator and understands what it takes to win at this level.”
Hey, at least a kicker can say he has something in common with a Heisman Trophy winner, right?
In the second quarter of Michigan’s Outback Bowl matchup with South Carolina, Quinn Nordin connected on a 45-yard field goal, his third make of the first half, to give U-M a 9-3 lead as the half expired. For some reason — residual bowling blowback? — Nordin decided to channel his inner Baker Mayfield and throw a crotch grab at the USC sideline.
Not surprisingly, the true freshman offered up a mea culpa via social media for the gesture captured during the broadcast.
Coincidentally or not, the Wolverines were outscored 23-10 post-crotch grab as the Gamecocks claimed a 26-19 win and handed the Big Ten its first bowl loss of the season.
Vita Vea very strongly hinted after Washington’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State that he had played his last football game as a Husky. Late Monday night, the defensive lineman confirmed as much.
On social media, Vea announced that, “[a]fter endless prayer and deliberation,” he has made the decision to declare for the NFL draft. “The University of Washington is a special place,” the lineman wrote. “Thank you to Coach [Chris Petersen] for all of the life lessons you taught me and for showing me it is more than just football.”
The 6-5, 340-pound nose tackle started every game for the Huskies in 2017 after starting five last season. This season, he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.