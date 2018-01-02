Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson to enter NFL Draft

As sorry as I am for that truly reprehensible pun, it was pretty much required in this situation. Auburn running back Kerryon Johnsonannounced Tuesday night he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Johnson made his announcement through a coordinated Twitter post with the Auburn football program.
Johnson led the SEC in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, toting the rock 285 times for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns, despite missing two games in September. He racked up 32 carries for 167 yards in a win over CFP finalist Georgia, and rushed 30 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in a win over the other CFP finalist Alabama.
He was named a First Team All-SEC running back this fall.
“I would like to thank KJ for all he has done for our program over the last three years,” Tigers head coach Gus Malzhan said in a statement. “Kerryon has made this team better both on and off the field with his great character, competitiveness and leadership. He will be very successful at the next level and more importantly in life. We wish KJ nothing but the best.”
With Johnson off the roster, Auburn’s leading returning rusher will be rising junior and Baylor transfer Kam Martin. He carried 74 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. Senior Kamryn Pettway also figures to be a factor again in 2018; after leading the club with 1,224 yards in 2016, Pettway played in just five games this fall due to injuries.
Bill Snyder, K-State confirm 78-year-old coach will return next season
Amidst months of speculation of whether he would or wouldn’t, a report surfaced Tuesday evening that Bill Snyder would indeed be returning as the head football coach at Kansas State next season. Not long after, both the 78-year-old coach and the school confirmed that to be the case.
Below are the statements sent out by the football program.
Head Coach Bill Snyder: “As I have stated many times, as long as I remain in good health, am wanted and have a positive impact on the young people in our program, I will continue to be the head coach at Kansas State University. Those factors have not changed, and I look forward to meeting with our players and beginning our out-of-season program when classes resume. I appreciate President Myers and Gene Taylor for their continued support of me, our program and our University. They are truly special K-Staters.”
Athletics Director Gene Taylor: “We are excited that Coach Snyder has decided to continue to lead our program and look forward to building off the late-season momentum which included five wins in our final six games, a Top 10 road win and Cactus Bowl victory. I know he and his staff, in addition to our student-athletes, are anxious to get winter workouts and spring practices underway in preparation for next season.
Here’s a fun fact for you: One FBS team has gone undefeated during the 4-year College Football Playoff era, and that team is this year’s UCF Knights.
Except that’s not such a fun fact for the group who actually went undefeated, as UCF has complained (rather loudly) ever since Monday’s Peach Bowl win that their undefeated season should be rewarded with something more than just a bowl trophy. Their complaints gained credibility Monday night, after it was decided that the two title game participants (Georgia and Alabama) happen to suffer their only losses to an Auburn team UCF just beat.
As the complaints echoed, ESPN Playoff reporter Heather Dinich talked to CFP executive director Bill Hancock about the state of UCF’s — and the entire Group of 5’s — case to expand the Playoff. The answer was the same as it always is.
“There’s no talk about expansion,” Hancock said. “The commissioners and the presidents are very happy with the four-team playoff.”
UCF’s win lifted the Group of 5 to 3-1 in CFP New Year’s Six games and the AAC to 2-0. Overall, the Group of 5 is 8-3 in major bowl games against the Power 5 during the BCS/CFP era, but Hancock confirmed that, no, the committee will continue disrespecting mid-majors again next year. “The committee starts all over every year and takes a fresh approach every season,” he said. “It wouldn’t be right for what’s happened in the past to affect what happens this year.”
The College Football Playoff is run by the Power 5 conferences, so, short of a federal antitrust lawsuit or a fan revolt, there’s nothing that can happen that will lead the Powers That Be to cut the Group of 5 leagues a slice of the pie in any major fashion.
Dominant Rose Bowl makes Nick Chubb and Sony Michel the most prolific RB tandem in FBS history
Chubb carried 14 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder that had no business being a touchdown if not for Chubb’s lower body being stronger than the roots on a California redwood.
Michel rushed 11 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard burst that jolted Georgia back in the game when the Bulldogs fell behind 21-7 and, of course, the 27-yard game winner. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Add it all up and you get 25 carries for an astounding 326 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were more than enough for the pair to pass SMU’s Eric Dickerson and Craig James for the most prolific running duo in major college football history.
Chubb finished the game with 4,744 yards and Michel at 3,515, giving the pair 8,259 yards, more than the SMU duo’s 8,193 career yards. This ESPN Stats & Information tweet was sent out during the game on Monday.
Chubb trails just Georgia’s own Herschel Walker for the SEC record — though he is more than 500 yards behind the Heisman Trophy winner, so Walker’s record safe unless things go really, really bad for Alabama. Michel’s 3,515 yards place him at 19th in SEC history and third in Georgia history, trailing Walker and Chubb.
Bill Snyder to reportedly return to Kansas State in 2018
According to a report from the Associated Press, Bill Snyder will return to Kansas State for a 27th season at Kansas State in 2018.
The decision comes amid speculation from Snyder himself that last week’s Cactus Bowl would be his final game. “I’ve had some dialogue and I need to have some more dialogue with my family, and more dialogue with our administration,” Snyder told the AP ahead of the game. “Just needing to be more thorough with it. Because you know for me it’s a big decision.”
Snyder is by far the best coach in Kansas State history, leading the previously downtrodden Wildcats to a 210-110-1 record with two Big 12 championships during his time on campus. Synder first took over in 1989, retired in 2005 and then returned in 2009. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
The 78-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in the spring, but maintained perfect attendance with the Wildcats during the 2017 season, a campaign that began with the K-State ranked at No. 18 in the AP poll and ended with an 8-5 mark and a 35-17 win over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.