Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson to enter NFL Draft

Kerryon, my wayward son.

As sorry as I am for that truly reprehensible pun, it was pretty much required in this situation. Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson announced Tuesday night he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Johnson made his announcement through a coordinated Twitter post with the Auburn football program.

Johnson led the SEC in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, toting the rock 285 times for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns, despite missing two games in September. He racked up 32 carries for 167 yards in a win over CFP finalist Georgia, and rushed 30 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in a win over the other CFP finalist Alabama.

He was named a First Team All-SEC running back this fall.

“I would like to thank KJ for all he has done for our program over the last three years,” Tigers head coach Gus Malzhan said in a statement. “Kerryon has made this team better both on and off the field with his great character, competitiveness and leadership. He will be very successful at the next level and more importantly in life. We wish KJ nothing but the best.”

With Johnson off the roster, Auburn’s leading returning rusher will be rising junior and Baylor transfer Kam Martin. He carried 74 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. Senior Kamryn Pettway also figures to be a factor again in 2018; after leading the club with 1,224 yards in 2016, Pettway played in just five games this fall due to injuries.