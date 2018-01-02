Bill Hancock: UCF’s Peach Bowl win won’t change anything with College Football Playoff

Here’s a fun fact for you: One FBS team has gone undefeated during the 4-year College Football Playoff era, and that team is this year’s UCF Knights.

Except that’s not such a fun fact for the group who actually went undefeated, as UCF has complained (rather loudly) ever since Monday’s Peach Bowl win that their undefeated season should be rewarded with something more than just a bowl trophy. Their complaints gained credibility Monday night, after it was decided that the two title game participants (Georgia and Alabama) happen to suffer their only losses to an Auburn team UCF just beat.

Yes, you should. Our kids deserve it. Going undefeated is incredibly difficult, especially when a hurricane eliminates your bye weekend. https://t.co/xobQOewMwt — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) January 2, 2018

As the complaints echoed, ESPN Playoff reporter Heather Dinich talked to CFP executive director Bill Hancock about the state of UCF’s — and the entire Group of 5’s — case to expand the Playoff. The answer was the same as it always is.

“There’s no talk about expansion,” Hancock said. “The commissioners and the presidents are very happy with the four-team playoff.”

UCF’s win lifted the Group of 5 to 3-1 in CFP New Year’s Six games and the AAC to 2-0. Overall, the Group of 5 is 8-3 in major bowl games against the Power 5 during the BCS/CFP era, but Hancock confirmed that, no, the committee will continue disrespecting mid-majors again next year. “The committee starts all over every year and takes a fresh approach every season,” he said. “It wouldn’t be right for what’s happened in the past to affect what happens this year.”

The College Football Playoff is run by the Power 5 conferences, so, short of a federal antitrust lawsuit or a fan revolt, there’s nothing that can happen that will lead the Powers That Be to cut the Group of 5 leagues a slice of the pie in any major fashion.