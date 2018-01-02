Bill Snyder, K-State confirm 78-year-old coach will return next season

And there you have it.

Amidst months of speculation of whether he would or wouldn’t, a report surfaced Tuesday evening that Bill Snyder would indeed be returning as the head football coach at Kansas State next season. Not long after, both the 78-year-old coach and the school confirmed that to be the case.

Below are the statements sent out by the football program.

Head Coach Bill Snyder:

“As I have stated many times, as long as I remain in good health, am wanted and have a positive impact on the young people in our program, I will continue to be the head coach at Kansas State University. Those factors have not changed, and I look forward to meeting with our players and beginning our out-of-season program when classes resume. I appreciate President Myers and Gene Taylor for their continued support of me, our program and our University. They are truly special K-Staters.” Athletics Director Gene Taylor:

“We are excited that Coach Snyder has decided to continue to lead our program and look forward to building off the late-season momentum which included five wins in our final six games, a Top 10 road win and Cactus Bowl victory. I know he and his staff, in addition to our student-athletes, are anxious to get winter workouts and spring practices underway in preparation for next season.

Snyder took a leave of absence in the offseason to battle throat cancer, but he returned in time for summer camp and remained on the sidelines through the 2017 season. A report also emerged in November that former AD John Currie attempted to bring Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt aboard as a head-coach-in-waiting — his new contract at Oregon still includes a K-State escape clause — with the school responding that Snyder will be the Wildcats’ head coach until he decides he’s not.

In early December, it was reported that Snyder would be returning; a week or so later, Snyder himself said no decision had been made on his coaching future.

Snyder, who will turn 79 in during the 2018 season, will be entering his 27th season leading the program, which was utterly moribund prior to his arrival.

When coached by Snyder, the Wildcats have a 210-109-1 record. In games not coached by Snyder, they are 318-530-40.