Bill Snyder to reportedly return to Kansas State in 2018

The Wizard is set to ride again.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Bill Snyder will return to Kansas State for a 27th season at Kansas State in 2018.

The decision comes amid speculation from Snyder himself that last week’s Cactus Bowl would be his final game. “I’ve had some dialogue and I need to have some more dialogue with my family, and more dialogue with our administration,” Snyder told the AP ahead of the game. “Just needing to be more thorough with it. Because you know for me it’s a big decision.”

Snyder is by far the best coach in Kansas State history, leading the previously downtrodden Wildcats to a 210-110-1 record with two Big 12 championships during his time on campus. Synder first took over in 1989, retired in 2005 and then returned in 2009. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

The 78-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in the spring, but maintained perfect attendance with the Wildcats during the 2017 season, a campaign that began with the K-State ranked at No. 18 in the AP poll and ended with an 8-5 mark and a 35-17 win over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.