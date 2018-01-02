Central Michigan confirms addition of Michigan transfer Ja’Raymond Hall

Ja’Raymond Hall may have left the Big Ten, but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the state of Michigan.

Central Michigan announced over the weekend that Hall has transferred into the Chippewas football program. Because of NCAA transfer rules, the Michigan native will be forced to sit out the 2018 season.

The offensive lineman will then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

“We got to know Ja’Raymond well when we recruited him as a high school student,” CMU coach John Bonamego said. “When he reached out, we were interested because he will fit in well in our locker room and as a student-athlete on the CMU campus.”

The move from Ann Arbor to Mount Pleasant comes a month or so after, amidst speculation that he was leaving the Wolverines, Hall took to social media to state he hadn’t made a decision on his future.

Hall was a four-star 2017 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Michigan. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice, but didn’t see the field his true freshman season.