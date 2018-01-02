Dominant Rose Bowl makes Nick Chubb and Sony Michel the most prolific RB tandem in FBS history

You know this by now, but Nick Chubb and Sony Michel completely dominated the Rose Bowl. Georgia’s 54-48 double overtime win over Oklahoma came by the strength of a running back tandem that was as good as ever.

Chubb carried 14 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder that had no business being a touchdown if not for Chubb’s lower body being stronger than the roots on a California redwood.

This is at the 44-yard…Nick Chubb turned it into a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/c6IWBDi2Oi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 2, 2018

Michel rushed 11 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard burst that jolted Georgia back in the game when the Bulldogs fell behind 21-7 and, of course, the 27-yard game winner. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Add it all up and you get 25 carries for an astounding 326 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were more than enough for the pair to pass SMU’s Eric Dickerson and Craig James for the most prolific running duo in major college football history.

Chubb finished the game with 4,744 yards and Michel at 3,515, giving the pair 8,259 yards, more than the SMU duo’s 8,193 career yards. This ESPN Stats & Information tweet was sent out during the game on Monday.

Nick Chubb & Sony Michel have the most combined rushing yards by RB teammates in FBS history pic.twitter.com/PVJRlPZRqi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2018

Chubb trails just Georgia’s own Herschel Walker for the SEC record — though he is more than 500 yards behind the Heisman Trophy winner, so Walker’s record safe unless things go really, really bad for Alabama. Michel’s 3,515 yards place him at 19th in SEC history and third in Georgia history, trailing Walker and Chubb.