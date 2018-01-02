Georgia LB’s postgame message to Baker Mayfield? ‘Humble yourself!’

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Even in defeat, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield can fuel the angst and ire of his conquerors.

The Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of a ruckus when he “interacted” with Georgia wide receivers during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Monday evening. After the Bulldogs stunned the Sooners in double overtime to advance to the playoff title game, UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, who didn’t witness the pregame situation but was made aware of it, had a simple message for Mayfield.

“Humble yourself!”

Georgia LB Davin Bellamy appeared to yell "humble yourself" in Baker Mayfield's direction after UGA's Rose Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/xKzlFCzI3J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2018

FOX5ATLANTA reports RT FOX5Sports: Here's the proof. Davin Bellamy's "Humble Yourself" shot heard 'round the world. Cody_Fox5 with the interview just moments after #UGAFootball took care of Oklahoma and baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/DFbi7FfaQz — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) January 2, 2018

Afterwards, Bellamy confirmed the message was directed at Mayfield and explained why it was sent.

“All I’m saying is humble yourself,” Bellamy told ESPN. “All the flamboyancy … I carry myself the same way, but humble yourself, man.

“Our wide receivers came back and told us that they were running their routes before we went out there and he was on their line. Just humble yourself, man, just humble yourself. You’re not built like that. …

“Humble yourself at all times. If you don’t, God will.”

Mayfield’s response?

“They can say what they want,” the senior quarterback said by way of USA Today. “They won the game. That’s just how it is