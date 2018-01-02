Georgia LB’s postgame message to Baker Mayfield? ‘Humble yourself!’

Even in defeat, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield can fuel the angst and ire of his conquerors.
The Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of a ruckus when he “interacted” with Georgia wide receivers during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Monday evening. After the Bulldogs stunned the Sooners in double overtime to advance to the playoff title game, UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, who didn’t witness the pregame situation but was made aware of it, had a simple message for Mayfield.
“Humble yourself!”
Afterwards, Bellamy confirmed the message was directed at Mayfield and explained why it was sent.
“All I’m saying is humble yourself,” Bellamy told ESPN. “All the flamboyancy … I carry myself the same way, but humble yourself, man.
“Our wide receivers came back and told us that they were running their routes before we went out there and he was on their line. Just humble yourself, man, just humble yourself. You’re not built like that. …
“Humble yourself at all times. If you don’t, God will.”
Mayfield’s response?
“They can say what they want,” the senior quarterback said by way of USA Today. “They won the game. That’s just how it is
New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will have a big hole and sizable shoes to fill along the offensive line this coming offseason.
Very early Tuesday morning, Nick Gates took to Twitter to announce that he will be foregoing his senior season with the Cornhuskers in order to make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft this coming April. The veteran offensive lineman said he came to the decision, which was a long time in the making, after discussions with family, friends and coaches.
Gates started 25 games at left tackle the past two seasons for the Cornhuskers. All told, he started 36 games along the line during his time in Lincoln.
Gates is the second NU player with eligibility remaining to leave the football program early this offseason. Last week, starting quarterback Tanner Lee announced his decision to make himself available for the NFL draft this coming April.
The next stop on Gary Andersen‘s coaching journey will once take him back to the Beehive State.
Utah announced that Kyle Whittingham has added Andersen to his Utes coaching staff. Andersen, who will carry the title of associate head coach and serve as an unspecified defensive assistant, will officially begin his duties Jan. 9, the date the NCAA rule that adds a 10th assistant goes into effect.
This will mark Andersen’s third coaching stint at his alma mater, the first coming from 1997-2202 and the second from 2004-2008.
“Returning to the Utah football family is something my wife Stacey and I are very excited about,” said Andersen in a statement. “Having an opportunity to coach at your alma mater is somewhat unusual and having the opportunity to do it again is certainly special. Kyle Whittingham is a great coach and I look forward to working alongside him again. I am fired up to meet the players and go to work.”
Andersen left Utah the second time to take over as the head coach at Utah State in 2009, where he spent four seasons before leaving for Wisconsin. After two seasons in Madison, he abruptly left to take the same job at Oregon State.
In the middle of his third season at the Pac-12 OSU, Andersen abruptly quit as the Beavers’ head coach.
“We’re looking forward to Gary rejoining our staff,” Whittingham said. “Gary brings a wealth of high-level coaching experience to the program, including serving as the head coach at two Power Five schools. During his previous time on our staff, he developed some of the best defensive linemen in Utah history. In addition, he is an excellent recruiter and motivator and understands what it takes to win at this level.”
Hey, at least a kicker can say he has something in common with a Heisman Trophy winner, right?
In the second quarter of Michigan’s Outback Bowl matchup with South Carolina, Quinn Nordin connected on a 45-yard field goal, his third make of the first half, to give U-M a 9-3 lead as the half expired. For some reason — residual bowling blowback? — Nordin decided to channel his inner Baker Mayfield and throw a crotch grab at the USC sideline.
Not surprisingly, the true freshman offered up a mea culpa via social media for the gesture captured during the broadcast.
Coincidentally or not, the Wolverines were outscored 23-10 post-crotch grab as the Gamecocks claimed a 26-19 win and handed the Big Ten its first bowl loss of the season.
Vita Vea very strongly hinted after Washington’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State that he had played his last football game as a Husky. Late Monday night, the defensive lineman confirmed as much.
On social media, Vea announced that, “[a]fter endless prayer and deliberation,” he has made the decision to declare for the NFL draft. “The University of Washington is a special place,” the lineman wrote. “Thank you to Coach [Chris Petersen] for all of the life lessons you taught me and for showing me it is more than just football.”
The 6-5, 340-pound nose tackle started every game for the Huskies in 2017 after starting five last season. This season, he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.