LB Darrion Owens second player to leave Miami in past 24 hours

As is the case at other programs across college football, Miami’s roster is currently undergoing a bit of a reshaping.

Tuesday morning, The U announced that linebacker Darrion Owens has decided to leave Mark Richt’s football program. The redshirt junior has already graduated from the university, meaning he could play immediately at another FBS program in 2018.

“Darrion and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” the head coach said in a statement. “Darrion has been a great representative of our program. We appreciate all the hard work he has put in and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”

“I would like to thank Coach Richt, the coaching staff, my teammates and all of the Hurricane fans for their support,” Owens said in his. “I’m proud to have earned my degree from the University of Miami and I look forward to this next chapter in my football career.”

After playing in 12 games as a true freshman, Owens opened 2015 as a starter but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2. The past two seasons, Owens played in 25 games. In 13 games in 2017, he was credited with 35 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

In addition to Owens, the football program also announced Monday that defensive lineman Ryan Fines has left the Hurricanes as well. A redshirt sophomore, Fines played in two games this past season after appearing in one in 2016.

“Ryan and I talked, and he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” said Richt. “Ryan has been a great representative of our program. We appreciate all the hard work he has put in and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”