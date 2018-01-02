LB Darrion Owens second player to leave Miami in past 24 hours

As is the case at other programs across college football, Miami’s roster is currently undergoing a bit of a reshaping.
Tuesday morning, The U announced that linebacker Darrion Owens has decided to leave Mark Richt’s football program. The redshirt junior has already graduated from the university, meaning he could play immediately at another FBS program in 2018.
“Darrion and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” the head coach said in a statement. “Darrion has been a great representative of our program. We appreciate all the hard work he has put in and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”
“I would like to thank Coach Richt, the coaching staff, my teammates and all of the Hurricane fans for their support,” Owens said in his. “I’m proud to have earned my degree from the University of Miami and I look forward to this next chapter in my football career.”
After playing in 12 games as a true freshman, Owens opened 2015 as a starter but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2. The past two seasons, Owens played in 25 games. In 13 games in 2017, he was credited with 35 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
In addition to Owens, the football program also announced Monday that defensive lineman Ryan Fines has left the Hurricanes as well. A redshirt sophomore, Fines played in two games this past season after appearing in one in 2016.
“Ryan and I talked, and he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” said Richt. “Ryan has been a great representative of our program. We appreciate all the hard work he has put in and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”
New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will have a big hole and sizable shoes to fill along the offensive line this coming offseason.
Very early Tuesday morning, Nick Gates took to Twitter to announce that he will be foregoing his senior season with the Cornhuskers in order to make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft this coming April. The veteran offensive lineman said he came to the decision, which was a long time in the making, after discussions with family, friends and coaches.
Gates started 25 games at left tackle the past two seasons for the Cornhuskers. All told, he started 36 games along the line during his time in Lincoln.
Gates is the second NU player with eligibility remaining to leave the football program early this offseason. Last week, starting quarterback Tanner Lee announced his decision to make himself available for the NFL draft this coming April.
The next stop on Gary Andersen‘s coaching journey will once take him back to the Beehive State.
Utah announced that Kyle Whittingham has added Andersen to his Utes coaching staff. Andersen, who will carry the title of associate head coach and serve as an unspecified defensive assistant, will officially begin his duties Jan. 9, the date the NCAA rule that adds a 10th assistant goes into effect.
This will mark Andersen’s third coaching stint at his alma mater, the first coming from 1997-2202 and the second from 2004-2008.
“Returning to the Utah football family is something my wife Stacey and I are very excited about,” said Andersen in a statement. “Having an opportunity to coach at your alma mater is somewhat unusual and having the opportunity to do it again is certainly special. Kyle Whittingham is a great coach and I look forward to working alongside him again. I am fired up to meet the players and go to work.”
Andersen left Utah the second time to take over as the head coach at Utah State in 2009, where he spent four seasons before leaving for Wisconsin. After two seasons in Madison, he abruptly left to take the same job at Oregon State.
In the middle of his third season at the Pac-12 OSU, Andersen abruptly quit as the Beavers’ head coach.
“We’re looking forward to Gary rejoining our staff,” Whittingham said. “Gary brings a wealth of high-level coaching experience to the program, including serving as the head coach at two Power Five schools. During his previous time on our staff, he developed some of the best defensive linemen in Utah history. In addition, he is an excellent recruiter and motivator and understands what it takes to win at this level.”
Hey, at least a kicker can say he has something in common with a Heisman Trophy winner, right?
In the second quarter of Michigan’s Outback Bowl matchup with South Carolina, Quinn Nordin connected on a 45-yard field goal, his third make of the first half, to give U-M a 9-3 lead as the half expired. For some reason — residual bowling blowback? — Nordin decided to channel his inner Baker Mayfield and throw a crotch grab at the USC sideline.
Not surprisingly, the true freshman offered up a mea culpa via social media for the gesture captured during the broadcast.
Coincidentally or not, the Wolverines were outscored 23-10 post-crotch grab as the Gamecocks claimed a 26-19 win and handed the Big Ten its first bowl loss of the season.
Vita Vea very strongly hinted after Washington’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State that he had played his last football game as a Husky. Late Monday night, the defensive lineman confirmed as much.
On social media, Vea announced that, “[a]fter endless prayer and deliberation,” he has made the decision to declare for the NFL draft. “The University of Washington is a special place,” the lineman wrote. “Thank you to Coach [Chris Petersen] for all of the life lessons you taught me and for showing me it is more than just football.”
The 6-5, 340-pound nose tackle started every game for the Huskies in 2017 after starting five last season. This season, he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.