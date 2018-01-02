Marshall DT Larry Aaron paralyzed after being shot at New Year’s Eve party

The New Year has brought some heartbreaking news to the Marshall football program.

The mother of Marshall defensive tackle Larry Aaron confirmed to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch that her son is paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet during a New Year’s Eve party Monday morning in Maryland. A verbal altercation near where Aaron was standing turned violent as shots were fired, with one bullet striking the lineman and lodging in his spine.

Because of the bullet’s location, Melissa Aaron said, doctors “can’t remove it because they are afraid it could be dangerous and hinder him even more to do so.” Aaron’s mom said that while the injuries her son sustained are not life-threatening, he currently has no feeling in his legs.

Three of Aaron’s teammates, running back Tyler King and linebackers Jaquan Yulee and Donyae Moody, drove to Maryland to see him in the hospital. Herd head coach Doc Holliday also addressed the situation with a tweet posted to his Twitter account.

It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time. Your @HerdFB family is here for you. #HerdStrong — John Doc Holliday (@DOCMUFB) January 2, 2018

After redshirting as a true freshman, Aaron played in eight games this past season.