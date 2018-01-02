Oregon State RB Ryan Nall latest to declare for NFL draft

This is certainly different.
Not that another player, especially a running back, is foregoing eligibility but rather the manner in which it was revealed, with Ryan Nall eschewing social media to announce via a press release from Oregon State that he is declaring for the April NFL draft. OSU noted in its release that Nall is the seventh Beaver to declare for the draft early, joining Steven Jackson (2004), Brandon Browner (2005), Jacquizz Rodgers (2010), Brandin Cooks (2014), Scott Crichton (2014) and Isaac Seumalo (2016).
“I have known Ryan since he was a high school standout in this state and it has been impressive watching him develop into an outstanding young man with a tremendous future,” first-year head coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “Beaver Nation should be proud of what he accomplished at Oregon State and I’m confident he will be a tremendous representative of this university.”
Nall led the Beavers in rushing each of the past two seasons. He finishes his time in Corvallis eighth in program history with 2,216 rushing yards; seventh with 24 rushing touchdowns; and tied for first with 5.8 yards per carry.
Below is Nall’s lengthy statement on his decision to move on:
After taking the necessary time to review my options regarding my future in football, I have decided to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. It is with the love and support of my family, friends, and girlfriend that I am able to make this difficult, yet important decision.
When I was recruited four years ago, I was fortunate in knowing that I was going to be in the best hands both academically and athletically. My time at Oregon State has been a blessing – both on and off the field – as the memories that I have shared with my teammates, coaches, and Beaver Nation will be with me forever.
I want to thank Coach (Mike) Riley for giving me the initial opportunity to play for such a great program, as well as in front of an incredible community. I also want to thank Coach (Gary) Andersen, Coach (Cory) Hall, and Coach (Telly) Lockette for believing in me and giving me the tools to succeed in my football career.
As I look forward with regard to Oregon State football, I’m very impressed with Coach (Jonathan) Smith and his vision for the program. I leave OSU knowing the program is in great hands with an incredible future.
Lastly, I’d like to give a special thanks to Beaver Nation for always being there and never giving up on me and the team. You are the reason why we continue to fight every single game. Regardless of what my future holds, I will always bleed Orange and Black. Go Beavs!