Report: Rich Rodriguez may soon be out as Arizona coach

For those of you who thought the head coach portion of the coaching carousel had stopped spinning, think again.
Dan Wolken of USA Today is reporting that Arizona is weighing whether or not to fire Rich Rodriguez as its head football coach. The development stems from Rodriguez being investigated for “potential workplace misconduct” by an outside law firm hired by the university. “Though no misconduct was determined by the probe, which Rodriguez cooperated with fully,” Wolken wrote, “a former administrative assistant subsequently has threatened to file a lawsuit against him.”
Should that lawsuit be filed, and given the current climate when it comes to the mistreatment of women, the university in general and the football program in particular could come under heavy fire for retaining Rodriguez even as the investigation did not show any type of misconduct on the coach’s part.
According to Wolken’s report, if the decision is made to fire Rodriguez, it would be done without cause, meaning he would be entitled to a buyout of just north of $6 million. Also of note, Rodriguez would be due $3 million in the form of a retention bonus.
In six seasons at UA, the former West Virginia and Michigan head coach has gone 43-35. Entering the 2017 season on the hot seat coming off a 3-9 2016 campaign, Rodriguez had, at least on the field, seemingly saved his job with a 7-6 record even as the Wildcats dropped four of their last five games. If Rodriguez is dismissed, that late-season swoon will likely be the official reason given for the move, Wolken reported.
That didn’t take long.
Earlier Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Arizona was weighing whether to fire Rich Rodriguez as head coach ahead of a lawsuit expected to be filed this week. Not long after, the university confirmed that it has parted ways with Rodriguez.
“After conducting a thorough evaluation of our football program and its leadership, both on and off the field,” athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement, “President Robbins and I feel it is in the best interest of the University of Arizona and our athletics department to go in a new direction.”
Rodriguez was investigated this past fall by an outside law firm for “potential workplace misconduct” that led to a sexual harassment/hostile workplace claim being filed by a female who was a former administrative assistant in the athletic department. That investigation reportedly did not find any wrongdoing on Rodriguez’s part.
In a letter addressed to “Students, Faculty and Staff” explaining the decision, President Robert C. Robbins confirmed that “[t]he investigation, which concluded on December 28, 2017, found that the original specific harassment allegations against Mr. Rodriguez could not be substantiated based on the evidence and witnesses available to it.” However, the university’s leadership, during the course of the investigation, became “concerned with the direction and climate of the football program.”
That led to what the president described as “a difficult decision… [but] the right decision.” That decision came despite the fact that the woman, after her initial claims that she was sexually harassed by Rodriguez on multiple ocasions, “declined multiple requests from the University to participate in the investigation into her allegations.”
The school also confirmed that they will honor the separation terms of Rodriguez’s contract, meaning the coach will receive a buyout in the neighborhood of $6.3 million.
In six seasons with the Wildcats, Rodriguez went 43-35. This past season, UA went 7-6 in what turned out to be the coach’s final season with the program.
And there you have it.
Amidst months of speculation of whether he would or wouldn’t, a report surfaced Tuesday evening that Bill Snyder would indeed be returning as the head football coach at Kansas State next season. Not long after, both the 78-year-old coach and the school confirmed that to be the case.
Below are the statements sent out by the football program.
Head Coach Bill Snyder:
“As I have stated many times, as long as I remain in good health, am wanted and have a positive impact on the young people in our program, I will continue to be the head coach at Kansas State University. Those factors have not changed, and I look forward to meeting with our players and beginning our out-of-season program when classes resume. I appreciate President Myers and Gene Taylor for their continued support of me, our program and our University. They are truly special K-Staters.”
Athletics Director Gene Taylor:
“We are excited that Coach Snyder has decided to continue to lead our program and look forward to building off the late-season momentum which included five wins in our final six games, a Top 10 road win and Cactus Bowl victory. I know he and his staff, in addition to our student-athletes, are anxious to get winter workouts and spring practices underway in preparation for next season.
Snyder took a leave of absence in the offseason to battle throat cancer, but he returned in time for summer camp and remained on the sidelines through the 2017 season. A report also emerged in November that former AD John Currie attempted to bring Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt aboard as a head-coach-in-waiting — his new contract at Oregon still includes a K-State escape clause — with the school responding that Snyder will be the Wildcats’ head coach until he decides he’s not.
In early December, it was reported that Snyder would be returning; a week or so later, Snyder himself said no decision had been made on his coaching future.
Snyder, who will turn 79 in during the 2018 season, will be entering his 27th season leading the program, which was utterly moribund prior to his arrival.
When coached by Snyder, the Wildcats have a 210-109-1 record. In games not coached by Snyder, they are 318-530-40.
Kerryon, my wayward son.
As sorry as I am for that truly reprehensible pun, it was pretty much required in this situation. Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson announced Tuesday night he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Johnson made his announcement through a coordinated Twitter post with the Auburn football program.
Johnson led the SEC in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, toting the rock 285 times for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns, despite missing two games in September. He racked up 32 carries for 167 yards in a win over CFP finalist Georgia, and rushed 30 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in a win over the other CFP finalist Alabama.
He was named a First Team All-SEC running back this fall.
“I would like to thank KJ for all he has done for our program over the last three years,” Tigers head coach Gus Malzhan said in a statement. “Kerryon has made this team better both on and off the field with his great character, competitiveness and leadership. He will be very successful at the next level and more importantly in life. We wish KJ nothing but the best.”
With Johnson off the roster, Auburn’s leading returning rusher will be rising junior and Baylor transfer Kam Martin. He carried 74 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. Senior Kamryn Pettway also figures to be a factor again in 2018; after leading the club with 1,224 yards in 2016, Pettway played in just five games this fall due to injuries.
Here’s a fun fact for you: One FBS team has gone undefeated during the 4-year College Football Playoff era, and that team is this year’s UCF Knights.
Except that’s not such a fun fact for the group who actually went undefeated, as UCF has complained (rather loudly) ever since Monday’s Peach Bowl win that their undefeated season should be rewarded with something more than just a bowl trophy. Their complaints gained credibility Monday night, after it was decided that the two title game participants (Georgia and Alabama) happen to suffer their only losses to an Auburn team UCF just beat.
As the complaints echoed, ESPN Playoff reporter Heather Dinich talked to CFP executive director Bill Hancock about the state of UCF’s — and the entire Group of 5’s — case to expand the Playoff. The answer was the same as it always is.
“There’s no talk about expansion,” Hancock said. “The commissioners and the presidents are very happy with the four-team playoff.”
UCF’s win lifted the Group of 5 to 3-1 in CFP New Year’s Six games and the AAC to 2-0. Overall, the Group of 5 is 8-3 in major bowl games against the Power 5 during the BCS/CFP era, but Hancock confirmed that, no, the committee will continue disrespecting mid-majors again next year. “The committee starts all over every year and takes a fresh approach every season,” he said. “It wouldn’t be right for what’s happened in the past to affect what happens this year.”
The College Football Playoff is run by the Power 5 conferences, so, short of a federal antitrust lawsuit or a fan revolt, there’s nothing that can happen that will lead the Powers That Be to cut the Group of 5 leagues a slice of the pie in any major fashion.