Getty Images

Stanford TE Dalton Schultz declares for NFL Draft

By Zach BarnettJan 2, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz will leave Stanford to enter the NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday.

“I will forgo my final season of eligibility at Stanford and will be pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the NFL. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my experience at Stanford. It’s been one hell of a ride on The Farm,” Schultz wrote in a tweet thread announcing his departure. “The growth and opportunities Stanford has afforded me are innumerable. I’ll cherish these memories and experiences forever. I am blessed to have this opportunity, and very excited for the future.”

A native of South Jordan, Utah, Schultz was an All-Pac-12 performer in 2017 after catching 22 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. The fourth-year junior hauled in 23 grabs for 222 yards and one score in 2016, and snared 10 receptions for 121 yards and one score in ’15.

He closed his career catching one pass for eight yards in a Pac-12 Championship loss to Stanford, and hauled in two grabs for eight yards in the Cardinal’s Alamo Bowl loss to TCU last week.

The loss of Schultz doesn’t figure to dampen Stanford’s tight end prospects for next season, as sophomore Kaden Smith matched Schultz’s 23 receptions but gained 414 yards and five touchdowns.

Bill Snyder to reportedly return to Kansas State in 2018

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 2, 2018, 5:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Wizard is set to ride again.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Bill Snyder will return to Kansas State for a 27th season at Kansas State in 2018.

The decision comes amid speculation from Snyder himself that last week’s Cactus Bowl would be his final game. “I’ve had some dialogue and I need to have some more dialogue with my family, and more dialogue with our administration,” Snyder told the AP ahead of the game. “Just needing to be more thorough with it. Because you know for me it’s a big decision.”

Snyder is by far the best coach in Kansas State history, leading the previously downtrodden Wildcats to a 210-110-1 record with two Big 12 championships during his time on campus. Synder first took over in 1989, retired in 2005 and then returned in 2009. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

The 78-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in the spring, but maintained perfect attendance with the Wildcats during the 2017 season, a campaign that began with the K-State ranked at No. 18 in the AP poll and ended with an 8-5 mark and a 35-17 win over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.

Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson suffered torn ACL in Music City Bowl

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettJan 2, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Clayton Thorson announced last month he will return to Northwestern for the 2018 season, but preparations for that season have become much more difficult. Northwestern announced Tuesday that Thorson suffered a torn ACL in the No. 21 Wildcats’ 24-23 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Friday.

Thorson exited the game after leading a touchdown drive early in the second quarter, with Northwestern leading 10-7. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 35 yards and was sacked twice. Matt Alviti nursed the game home, completing 4-of-11 throws for 50 yards, while Justin Jackson carried the load with 32 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The junior finished his season hitting 60.4 percent of his throws for 2,844 yards (6.6 per attempt) with 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He is the winningest quarterback in Northwestern history, and his 44 touchdown passes are a school record.

In a release, Northwestern said Thorson will spend the next two or three weeks in prehab with the anticipation of going under the knife in mid-January.

Oregon State RB Ryan Nall latest to declare for NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

This is certainly different.

Not that another player, especially a running back, is foregoing eligibility but rather the manner in which it was revealed, with Ryan Nall eschewing social media to announce via a press release from Oregon State that he is declaring for the April NFL draft.  OSU noted in its release that Nall is the seventh Beaver to declare for the draft early, joining Steven Jackson (2004), Brandon Browner (2005), Jacquizz Rodgers (2010), Brandin Cooks (2014), Scott Crichton (2014) and Isaac Seumalo (2016).

“I have known Ryan since he was a high school standout in this state and it has been impressive watching him develop into an outstanding young man with a tremendous future,” first-year head coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “Beaver Nation should be proud of what he accomplished at Oregon State and I’m confident he will be a tremendous representative of this university.”

Nall led the Beavers in rushing each of the past two seasons.  He finishes his time in Corvallis eighth in program history with 2,216 rushing yards; seventh with 24 rushing touchdowns; and tied for first with 5.8 yards per carry.

Below is Nall’s lengthy statement on his decision to move on:

After taking the necessary time to review my options regarding my future in football, I have decided to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. It is with the love and support of my family, friends, and girlfriend that I am able to make this difficult, yet important decision.

When I was recruited four years ago, I was fortunate in knowing that I was going to be in the best hands both academically and athletically. My time at Oregon State has been a blessing – both on and off the field – as the memories that I have shared with my teammates, coaches, and Beaver Nation will be with me forever.

I want to thank Coach (Mike) Riley for giving me the initial opportunity to play for such a great program, as well as in front of an incredible community. I also want to thank Coach (Gary) Andersen, Coach (Cory) Hall, and Coach (Telly) Lockette for believing in me and giving me the tools to succeed in my football career.

As I look forward with regard to Oregon State football, I’m very impressed with Coach (Jonathan) Smith and his vision for the program. I leave OSU knowing the program is in great hands with an incredible future.

Lastly, I’d like to give a special thanks to Beaver Nation for always being there and never giving up on me and the team. You are the reason why we continue to fight every single game. Regardless of what my future holds, I will always bleed Orange and Black. Go Beavs!

Miami’s highest-rated 2017 defensive signee becomes third Hurricane to transfer in last day

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
4 Comments

And it’s the attrition hat-trick for The U!

Monday afternoon and then again Tuesday morning, Miami announced that two of its football players have left Mark Richt‘s football program.  Tuesday afternoon, the Hurricanes confirmed that a third, DJ Johnson, has decided to leave as well.

“DJ indicated to me that he would like to continue his playing career closer to his family,” the head coach said in a brief statement.

A four-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of California.  Using 247Sports.com‘s rankings, no defensive player in The U’s class last year was rated higher than the weakside defensive end.

As a true freshman, the Sacramento native played in eight games.  He was credited with three tackles.