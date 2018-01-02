Stanford TE Dalton Schultz declares for NFL Draft

This is certainly different.

Not that another player, especially a running back, is foregoing eligibility but rather the manner in which it was revealed, with Ryan Nall eschewing social media to announce via a press release from Oregon State that he is declaring for the April NFL draft. OSU noted in its release that Nall is the seventh Beaver to declare for the draft early, joining Steven Jackson (2004), Brandon Browner (2005), Jacquizz Rodgers (2010), Brandin Cooks (2014), Scott Crichton (2014) and Isaac Seumalo (2016).

“I have known Ryan since he was a high school standout in this state and it has been impressive watching him develop into an outstanding young man with a tremendous future,” first-year head coach Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “Beaver Nation should be proud of what he accomplished at Oregon State and I’m confident he will be a tremendous representative of this university.”

Nall led the Beavers in rushing each of the past two seasons. He finishes his time in Corvallis eighth in program history with 2,216 rushing yards; seventh with 24 rushing touchdowns; and tied for first with 5.8 yards per carry.

Below is Nall’s lengthy statement on his decision to move on: