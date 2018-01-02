Texas A&M officially sees Christian Kirk leave early for NFL draft

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It was almost a foregone conclusion, but one of the top offensive — special teams — playmakers in the SEC will ply his wares at a higher level of football next season.

Christian Kirk officially announced Tuesday afternoon that he is leaving Texas A&M early in order to toss himself into the NFL draft pool. One of the most productive receivers after the catch in not only the SEC but college football, period, Kirk had long been considered a three-and-done prospect.

It's been an amazing 3 years! Thanks & Gig'em forever!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ahO4wmMiDv — Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) January 2, 2018

Kirk led the Aggies in receptions in each of his three seasons in College Station, while leading them in touchdown catches in 2015 and 2017. He was tops in receiving yards in 2017 as well, and was named second-team All-SEC as a receiver.

All told, Kirk will leave A&M with career totals of 234 receptions, 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns.

It wasn’t just offensively where the 5-11, 200-pound junior excelled. This season, Kirk earned two first-team All-SEC honors — All-Purpose and Return Specialist. He returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown, averaging 19.1 yards per punt return and a little over 22 yards per kick return.

For his career, Kirk returned six punts for touchdowns.