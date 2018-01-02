Wofford announces hiring of Pitt DC Josh Conklin as head coach

Pat Narduzzi is officially on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Wofford on Tuesday announced that it has hired Josh Conklin as its new head football coach. The 37-year-old Conklin had spent the past three seasons as Narduzzi’s coordinator before taking his first head-coaching job.

“I would like to thank Josh Conklin and his wife, Molly, for their tremendous commitment and contributions to the Pitt football program the past three years,” Narduzzi said in a statement provided by Wofford. “We are all thrilled that Josh has received this opportunity to be the new head coach at Wofford, a place he and his family are very familiar with given his past tenure there. Everyone at Pitt holds Josh in the highest regard as a person, teacher and coach. We know that Wofford will achieve great things under his leadership.”

Prior to his time at Pitt, Conklin spent two seasons as the coordinator at Florida International. He was also the safeties coach at Tennessee in 2012.

This also serves as a homecoming of sorts for Conklin as he spent 2007-09 at Wofford as defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.