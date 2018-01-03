Colorado officially adds Kurt Roper as QBs coach

Kurt Roper wasn’t out of a job for that long, as it turned out.

Dec. 6, South Carolina announced that Roper had been fired as its offensive coordinator. Less than a month later, Colorado confirmed that Roper has been hired as its quarterbacks coach. Roper had also served as the Gamecocks’ quarterbacks coach.

Happy to announce the hiring of @CoachKurtRoper as the new quarterbacks coach of the Buffaloes. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/LaT5jS6pGU — Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) January 3, 2018

Roper replaces Brian Lindgren, who spent five seasons at CU as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving for the same jobs at Oregon State last month.

Roper was in his second season with the Gamecocks prior to his dismissal, and in his third year with Will Muschamp overall as he spent one season with him at Florida in 2014. Prior to a pair of stints with Muschamp, Roper spent six seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach under David Cutcliffe at Duke.