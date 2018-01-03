Dan Mullen officially adds two to Florida coaching staff

A long-time veteran of Dan Mullen‘s is one of two hirings confirmed by Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Greg Knox and Sal Sunseri, the football program announced, have been added to Mullen’s first Gators coaching staff. Knox spent the past nine seasons with Mullen at Mississippi State, as running backs coach each year while adding the special teams coordinator job in 2014. Sunseri was the linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders the past three seasons.

Specific titles and responsibilities for the new assistants haven’t been detailed, although Brown is expected to at least be in charge of backs while Sunseri will likely serve as defensive line coach.

Knox has spent the past 23 seasons working on staffs in the SEC. Prior to nearly a decade in Starkville, he was Tommy Tuberville‘s wide receivers coach at both Auburn and Ole Miss from 1995-2008. He was also the recruiting coordinator for a baker’s dozen years of that run with Tuberville.

Before the recent NFL stint, Sunseri served as defensive ends coach at Florida State (2013-14), the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2012) and the linebackers coach at Alabama (2009-11). He was also the assistant head coach during his time with the Crimson Tide.