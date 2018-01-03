Dave Aranda spurns A&M overtures, stays at LSU

For the second time, LSU has dodged a Texas-sized bullet aimed at their defensive boss.

Throughout the week, speculation had been running rampant that Texas A&M was making another run at Dave Aranda. In fact, the chatter had A&M prepared to offer the LSU defensive coordinator in the neighborhood of $2 million — or more — to take the same job on Jimbo Fisher‘s first staff.

Those overtures, however, have failed as this report…

News: #LSU DC Dave Aranda is remaining with Tigers, spurning Texas A&M again, multiple sources tell @theadvocatebr — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 4, 2018

… was subsequently confirmed by Aranda’s boss.

I’m very happy to report Dave Aranda has agreed to be with our program for years to come. Thanks to Joe Alleva, Dr. Alexander and the board of supervisors for their support in making this happen. Geaux Tigers. — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) January 4, 2018

A&M first approached Aranda prior to LSU playing in the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame this past Monday, but was rebuffed. The SEC West school mounted another attempted raid of its divisional foe again this week that proved unsuccessful.

Aranda just completed his second season with the Tigers. It’s believed that LSU will pay him in the neighborhood of $2.5 million over four years — all guaranteed — to remain with the football program. If that’s the case — and it’s easy to see as he was already the highest-paid coordinator in the sport at $1.8 million — he would be the first assistant to reach and then blow past the $2 million mark.

Dave Aranda received a 4-year contract at $2.5 million annually to remain LSU's defensive coordinator, according to a source. All guaranteed. Just a monster deal for the nation's highest-paid assistant coach. https://t.co/eO4O4UbqVA — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 4, 2018

To put that figure into perspective, 66 FBS head coaches made $2 million or less in 2017 according to the USA Today salary database. That includes Power Five head coaches from Indiana, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Kansas, Cal and Ole Miss. Another 10, including Oklahoma, Maryland and Missouri, paid their head coaches less than $2.5 million last season.

The Tigers finished 16th in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) this season after finishing 2016, Aranda’s first, sixth (16.4 ppg).