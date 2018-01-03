Report: Donald Trump to attend Alabama-Georgia national title game

For the first time since being sworn in as President of the United States, it appears President Donald Trump is going to head to a college football game. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump is planning on attending Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened her daily press briefing with congratulations to Alabama and Georgia, noting the two schools are “from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country,” so the idea Trump would use the national championship game to make his first public sports appearance as president is not at all shocking. Trump is likely to receive a warm reception from fans attending the game if he does make the trip to Atlanta. Sanders did not confirm or announce any plans to attend Monday night’s game in Atlanta.

According to the AJC report, First Lady Melania Trump is also planning on attending the game. Security has already been ramped up in preparation for the visit from the president and First Lady.

This would be the second game attended to by Trump since being elected president in 2016. Trump attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-Elect in Baltimore. Vice President Mike Pence attended an Indianapolis Colts in a staged walkout (allegedly) earlier in the NFL season. Pence attended the Colts home game in his home state only to leave shortly after arriving after players took a knee during the national anthem.

