Indiana announces addition of ex-Miami starting center Nick Linder

While a trio of Miami transfers made headlines the last couple of days, it was a prior Hurricanes transfer who’s making news today.

Indiana announced Wednesday that Nick Linder has been added to Tom Allen‘s football roster and will finish out his collegiate playing career as a Hoosier. Lender comes in as a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

This upcoming season will serve as the offensive lineman’s final year of eligibility.

“Nick Linder had a very strong career at Miami and we are excited to welcome him to our football program,” Tom Allen said in a statement. “He will be completing his master’s degree through the Kelley School of Business and he will be an important addition to our football team.”

Linder received a degree in finance and entrepreneurship from U-M last year.

In August of 2017, it was announced that Linder had decided to transfer from the Hurricanes and would be sitting out the season. Prior to that, he started 26 games for the ‘Canes — 22 at center, four at left guard.

Linder, whose brother, Brandon, is the starting center for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, played his high school football in Fort Lauderdale. A three-star 2014 signee, Linder was rated as the No. 54 guard in the country.