Jimbo Fisher retains one, brings three others from Florida State as part of first A&M staff

Jimbo Fisher‘s first Texas A&M coaching staff is officially taking shape, with one offering a familiar face to the returning Aggie football players.

Wednesday morning, Fisher announced that he has completed the offensive side of his coaching staff. Those five hires are:

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Darrell Dickey

Tight ends coach: Tim Brewster

Wide receivers coach: Dameyune Craig

Running backs coach: Jay Graham

Offensive line coach: Jim Turner

Turner is the lone holdover (thus far) from Kevin Sumlin‘s staff as the veteran assistant had spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons holding the same job at A&M. He also served as the football program’s line coach from 2008-11.

Brewster, Craig and Graham were all on Fisher’s staff at Florida State and have followed him to A&M. Dickey, the head coach at North Texas from 1998-2006, spent the past six years at Memphis, serving as either coordinator or co-coordinator in each of those seasons. This will be his first quarterbacks coach job since serving in the same capacity at Utah State in 2007-08.

Fisher has yet to officially make any hires for his defensive staff, although the Houston Chronicle reports it’s expected he will retain defensive line coach Terry Price.