QB Drew Barker leaving Kentucky as a grad transfer

Drew Barker‘s time at Kentucky has come to an end.

The one-time starting quarterback announced via Twitter Tuesday night that he has decided to transfer out of the Wildcats football program. As he’s leaving Lexington as a graduate, the redshirt junior will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 if he opts to move on to another FBS school.

Barker earned the starting job during the spring and started the first three games of 2016 but suffered what turned out to be a season-ending back injury. Stephen Johnson took over and never relinquished the job, with Barker appearing in just four games this past season.

With Johnson’s eligibility expired, however, Barker was viewed as the front-runner to start in 2018 heading into the offseason. That mantle now likely falls on junior-college transfer Terry Wilson.

The move does leave UK woefully thin experience-wise under center as there is no quarterback on the roster who has thrown a pass, or even taken a snap at the FBS level.