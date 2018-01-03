Report: ‘mutual interest’ between Les Miles, Arizona

The Mad Hatter in the desert? Certainly there’s some grass somewhere to his liking out west.

After being fired as the head coach at LSU in September of 2016, Les Miles failed to land another job and spent the 2017 season on the coaching sidelines. When it was looking as if the 2017-18 coaching carousel had finished spinning, it appeared the 64-year-old Miles would be out of the coaching game for yet another season. Thanks to the drama in the desert, that could very well change.

Overnight, Arizona stunned the college football world by firing Rich Rodriguez as its head football coach after six seasons and nearly a week after an investigation into sexual harassment allegations showed the claims couldn’t be substantiated. While Rodriguez vowed to vigorously fight the allegations, it still leaves the Wildcats in search of a head coach — and, according to one report, there’s mutual interest between the Pac-12 schools and Miles.

Hearing Les Miles is in real communication with University of Arizona today. Both parties are mutually interested. Miles wants to get back on the field. — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) January 3, 2018

Of course, Miles has morphed into Houston Nutt v2.0 as he has been connected to myriad jobs since involuntarily leaving Death Valley, from Oregon State to Ole Miss to Western Michigan to Minnesota to Purdue to Houston to.. did we miss any?

While it’s certainly a nice thought, having Miles back in the game and all, it appears at the moment that someone like former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin or current Memphis head coach Mike Norvell would be better bets to fill the opening. The latter in particular has recent ties to the state and the conference as the 36-year-old Norvell served as the offensive coordinator at UA rival Arizona State from 2012-2015 before leaving for the U-M job.