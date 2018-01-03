Report: ‘mutual interest’ between Les Miles, Arizona

The Mad Hatter in the desert? Certainly there’s some grass somewhere to his liking out west.
After being fired as the head coach at LSU in September of 2016, Les Miles failed to land another job and spent the 2017 season on the coaching sidelines. When it was looking as if the 2017-18 coaching carousel had finished spinning, it appeared the 64-year-old Miles would be out of the coaching game for yet another season. Thanks to the drama in the desert, that could very well change.
Overnight, Arizona stunned the college football world by firing Rich Rodriguez as its head football coach after six seasons and nearly a week after an investigation into sexual harassment allegations showed the claims couldn’t be substantiated. While Rodriguez vowed to vigorously fight the allegations, it still leaves the Wildcats in search of a head coach — and, according to one report, there’s mutual interest between the Pac-12 schools and Miles.
Of course, Miles has morphed into Houston Nutt v2.0 as he has been connected to myriad jobs since involuntarily leaving Death Valley, from Oregon State to Ole Miss to Western Michigan to Minnesota to Purdue to Houston to.. did we miss any?
While it’s certainly a nice thought, having Miles back in the game and all, it appears at the moment that someone like former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin or current Memphis head coach Mike Norvell would be better bets to fill the opening. The latter in particular has recent ties to the state and the conference as the 36-year-old Norvell served as the offensive coordinator at UA rival Arizona State from 2012-2015 before leaving for the U-M job.
The list of early entrants continues to grow, with Florida State (again) the latest to experience this annual attrition.
While certainly not the most recognizable name on the roster, Ryan Izzo has seen his time in Tallahassee come to an end as the tight end confirmed Wednesday that he’s spurning his remaining eligibility in order to enter this year’s NFL draft. FSU released the following statement attributed to Izzo:
After lots of thought and careful consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior season and chase my dream of playing in the NFL. I would like to thank Coach Jimbo and Coach Brewster for giving me the opportunity to be a Seminole. I would also like to thank God for all his blessings, and my family and friends for all their love and support. Lastly, thank you to Nole Nation for all of your non-stop support. We have the best fans in the country, period! Florida State gave me an amazing four years and I will forever be NoleBlooded!!!
Head coach Jimbo Fisher, mentioned in the statement, left FSU to take the same job at Texas A&M while tight ends coach Tim Brewster, mentioned as well, followed his boss to College Station.
Izzo was second on the forward pass-challenged Seminoles with three receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards with 317. His 20 receptions were fourth on the team.
The 6-5, 250-pound redshirt junior finished his FSU career with 54 catches for 761 yards and six touchdowns.
For the second time in as many days, Gus Malzahn has lost a productive underclassman to the NFL.
Tuesday, running back Kerryon Johnson used his personal Twitter account to announce his decision to leave Auburn early for the NFL. A day later, cornerback Carlton Davis did the same.
Davis missed most of the last two games of what was his final season on The Plains. The defensive back suffered a concussion in the SEC championship game loss to Georgia, then didn’t play in the Peach Bowl because of what was described only as an unspecified illness.
When he was on the field, he played well enough to earn first-team All-SEC honors. He was also listed as a second-team All-American by various media outlets.
A long-time veteran of Dan Mullen‘s is one of two hirings confirmed by Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Greg Knox and Sal Sunseri, the football program announced, have been added to Mullen’s first Gators coaching staff. Knox spent the past nine seasons with Mullen at Mississippi State, as running backs coach each year while adding the special teams coordinator job in 2014. Sunseri was the linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders the past three seasons.
Specific titles and responsibilities for the new assistants haven’t been detailed, although Brown is expected to at least be in charge of backs while Sunseri will likely serve as defensive line coach.
Knox has spent the past 23 seasons working on staffs in the SEC. Prior to nearly a decade in Starkville, he was Tommy Tuberville‘s wide receivers coach at both Auburn and Ole Miss from 1995-2008. He was also the recruiting coordinator for a baker’s dozen years of that run with Tuberville.
Before the recent NFL stint, Sunseri served as defensive ends coach at Florida State (2013-14), the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2012) and the linebackers coach at Alabama (2009-11). He was also the assistant head coach during his time with the Crimson Tide.
While a trio of Miami transfers made headlines the last couple of days, it was a prior Hurricanes transfer who’s making news today.
Indiana announced Wednesday that Nick Linder has been added to Tom Allen‘s football roster and will finish out his collegiate playing career as a Hoosier. Lender comes in as a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
This upcoming season will serve as the offensive lineman’s final year of eligibility.
“Nick Linder had a very strong career at Miami and we are excited to welcome him to our football program,” Tom Allen said in a statement. “He will be completing his master’s degree through the Kelley School of Business and he will be an important addition to our football team.”
Linder received a degree in finance and entrepreneurship from U-M last year.
In August of 2017, it was announced that Linder had decided to transfer from the Hurricanes and would be sitting out the season. Prior to that, he started 26 games for the ‘Canes — 22 at center, four at left guard.
Linder, whose brother, Brandon, is the starting center for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, played his high school football in Fort Lauderdale. A three-star 2014 signee, Linder was rated as the No. 54 guard in the country.