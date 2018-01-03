Starting Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings undergoes knee surgery, won’t play in title game

Alabama will be down a key defensive piece as it looks to climb back to the top of the college football world.

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson, Anfernee Jennings went down with a knee injury and didn’t return. Wednesday, the redshirt sophomore linebacker confirmed via Twitter that he underwent successful surgery to repair the unspecified damage to his knee.

Unfortunately for both the player and the team, Jennings also confirmed that he will be unavailable for next Monday night’s national championship game against Georgia.

Jennings was in his first season as a Crimson Tide starter as he has started 11 of 13 games in 2017. In what turned out to be his final game this year, Jennings was credited with three tackles for loss and a sack in the dominating win over the Tigers.

Given the Bulldogs’ historically prolific production in the running game, Jennings’ loss is certainly a significant one. It also continues a run of bad luck in the linebacking corps as that group has missed a total of 34 starts this season because of injuries, with Jennings accounting for two of those.